Ole Miss hosts first suicide prevention walk

More than 100 people gathered in front of the Union to participate in Ole Miss’ first suicide prevention walk Sunday afternoon.

Brooke Schmutte and Maddy Gumbko, co-chairmen of Mississippi’s chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, organized the event to help raise awareness and increase suicide prevention.

According to AFSP co-chairs, the event raised $9,000, exceeding their original goal by $4,000.

At the event, they outlined the importance of suicide prevention, especially in Mississippi. According to the national foundation, each year 42,773 Americans are victims of suicide, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and in Mississippi alone, the annual suicide rate is 12.54 percent per 100,000 people.

Nearly three times as many people in Mississippi die by suicide than by HIV/AIDS, according to the foundation

Gumbko said she was inspired to host the walk after losing a close friend.

“In April, I lost a really good friend to suicide, so the walk is very personal for me,” Gumbko said. “I just want to help by bringing other people together who have either experienced it themselves, lost a loved one or just want to support the cause.”

Schmutte said AFSP holds conventions twice a year where people can become certified as advocates for suicide prevention and awareness.



“They learn how to see the signs and how to help people,” Schmutte said. “They also have a research center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It’s our only one now, but they’re looking to build another. It houses people and helps people who are suffering, but it also has research there as well.”

Pam Smith, board member of AFSP, helped Schmutte and Gumbko organize the walk. Smith was also impacted by the effects of suicide.

“My son, 14 months ago, decided to leave this world,” Smith said. “He was my only child.”

Smith said her personal mission is to increase suicide prevention in Mississippi through advocacy.

“My goal now is to put it out to the world that when anyone needs help, they need to be able to help them,” Smith said. “The signs are different for every person; you just have to watch.”

Proceeds from the walk will go to the AFSP, which will help those who are suffering from suicidal tendencies.

Many participants in the walk shared the same goal of raising awareness for what they consider a very serious topic.

“I came out today because I think it’s an awesome cause,” Savannah Maas, junior political science major, said. “I know a lot of people who have been personally affected by (suicide). I’ve lost a teacher and friends to it before. I think it’s just something that we need to be aware of.”

Maas said it is usually difficult to dictate who is being affected, so people usually have misconceptions of mental illness.

“There’s such a misunderstanding of what mental illness is,” Maas said. “This is raising awareness even for the signs of it. People you know could be struggling and you have no idea. It’s important for people to know how to help.”

Students participate in the Suicide Prevention Walk, Out of the Darkness, on Sunday on campus. (Photos by Taylor Cook)