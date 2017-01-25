Ole Miss law school raises money for victims of storm damage

A group of law school students are collecting disaster relief items for residents impacted by the tornado in the Hattiesburg area last Saturday.

The tornado left four dead and reduced hundreds of homes to rubble.

Gregory Alston, Hattiesburg native and Ole Miss Law School Student Body president, traveled to his hometown to help clean up the aftermath.

“There’s some people down there that really need some help,” Alston said.

Alston said trees and shredded building material filled yards and streets that had to be cleaned up. That was when he decided to have an outlet for other university students to help.

“I just thought that it would be great for all of the law student body to help out during this devastating loss,” Alston said.

Although the donation drop off is in the Robert C. Khayat Law building, Alston said donors are not limited to just law school students.

“We’re collecting a wide range of things such as personal hygiene items, but also cleaning supplies, blankets and clothing,” Alston said.

The drop-off location is in the law school building’s atrium, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no advance notice necessary.

Alston said he plans to take the donations to Hattiesburg after next Friday, but is also considering taking more donations at a later date.

“We may keep it going longer,” Alston said.

Hattiesburg resident Stacy Ahua works with the non-profit Extra Table based in Hattiesburg to raise funds for stocking healthy food in local pantries and soup kitchens, she also helped organize the 400-500 volunteers who worked to clean up the city.

Ahua said one of the worst things that happens in a disaster situation is for people to forget residents are still trying to recover.

“A lot of people don’t have a place to live right now, much less something to eat,” Ahua said.

Ahua said people can donate to Extra Table by visiting www.feedms.com and selecting the tornado relief tab. She said people can also donate clothing to United Way in downtown Hattiesburg.

Ahua said although grassroots task force Team Hattiesburg helped around 100 estimated families in a 36-hour period, it will take more time, money and support for residents to recover.

Chloe Elyse Kennedy, Law School Student Body treasurer, became involved in the relief through Alston. She is currently trying to spread the word about donating.

Kennedy grew up in Alabama where, in the spring of 2010, her hometown was hit by a tornado. The following year, she also saw significant destruction caused by tornados.

“As a result of these experiences, the storms in Hattiesburg hit home with me,” Kennedy said. “Because of assistance provided to Alabamians in our time of need, I feel it is imperative to assist Hattiesburg as much as possible, and I encourage everyone to give. Every single donation helps the people of Hattiesburg rebuild their city.”