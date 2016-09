Ole Miss releases 2017 baseball schedule

Ole Miss released its 2017 baseball schedule on Tuesday. The 56 game slate features 26 teams that made the NCAA tournament in 2016, including opening the year with the East Carolina Pirates who are coached by former Rebels assistant Cliff Godwin. The Pirates made it to a super regional last year.

Ole Miss will play in a three-game tournament at Minute Made Park on March 3-5 against the likes of Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU. The Rebels open SEC play at home against Vanderbilt on March 17. The full schedule is listed below.

2017 Ole Miss Baseball Schedule

Feb. 17 EAST CAROLINA

Feb. 18 EAST CAROLINA

Feb. 19 EAST CAROLINA

Feb. 21 ARKANSAS STATE

Feb. 24 UNC-WILMINGTON

Feb. 24 UNC-WILMINGTON

Feb. 26 UNC-WILMINGTON

Feb. 28 MEMPHIS

March 3 vs. Baylor@

March 4 vs. Texas Tech@

March 5 vs. TCU@

March 7 GEORGIA STATE

March 8 GEORGIA STATE

March 10 FURMAN

March 11 FURMAN

March 12 FURMAN

March 14 vs. Nicholls#

March 17 VANDERBILT*

March 18 VANDERBILT*

March 19 VANDERBILT*

March 21 at Memphis

March 24 at Kentucky*

March 25 at Kentucky*

March 26 at Kentucky*

March 29 LITTLE ROCK

March 31 MISSISSIPPI STATE*

April 1 MISSISSIPPI STATE*

April 2 MISSISSIPPI STATE*

April 4 vs. Southern Miss%

April 7 ALABAMA*

April 8 ALABAMA*

April 9 ALABAMA*

April 11 at Southern Miss

April 13 at LSU*

April 14 at LSU*

April 15 at LSU*

April 19 UAPB

April 21 MISSOURI*

April 22 MISSOURI*

April 23 MISSOURI*

April 25 vs. Mississippi State%

April 28 at Arkansas*

April 29 at Arkansas*

April 30 at Arkansas*

May 2 ULM

May 3 ULM

May 5 at Florida*

May 6 at Florida*

May 7 at Florida*

May 12 TEXAS A&M*

May 13 TEXAS A&M*

May 14 TEXAS A&M*

May 16 at Arkansas State

May 18 at Auburn*

May 19 at Auburn*

May 20 at Auburn*

May 23-28 SEC Tournament

June 2-4 NCAA Regionals

June 9-11 NCAA Super Regionals

June 17-28 College World Series

*SEC game

@Game at Houston, Texas (Minute Maid Park)

#Game at Biloxi, Mississippi (MGM Park)

%Game at Pearl, Mississippi (Trustmark Park)