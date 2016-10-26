Ole Miss soccer prepares for the SEC tournament

The Ole Miss women’s soccer team lost both conference games on the road this past weekend against Georgia and Vanderbilt but still have hopes for their last regular season game and the postseason SEC tournament.

“It was a pretty bittersweet weekend for us,” Coach Matt Mott said. “CeCe Kizer took another injury on Thursday night to that ankle, so she was out yesterday for us, which is a hole.”

Georgia shut out Ole Miss 3-0, and with sophomore forward Kizer out for the game against Vanderbilt, the Rebels faced defeat again with a 4-1 loss. Between these two losses, Ole Miss found out they had qualified for the SEC tournament.

“We are excited that we are in postseason, and this team is certainly capable of making a deep run in the tournament,” Mott said. “That is what our goal is.”

Before heading to Orange Beach, Alabama, for the tournament, the Rebels will hit the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks, who may be having one of the best seasons in the history of SEC soccer, according to Mott. The team is undefeated in conference and 16-1 overall.

“We are excited for a chance against a very good South Carolina team,” Mott said. “Our team will be very hungry and motivated for the game.”

After taking on South Carolina, the Rebels will head to the SEC tournament, which begins Monday and concludes with the championship match on Nov. 6.

“We don’t know who we are playing and we don’t know what time, so that shows how close this league is when you are talking about teams like Kentucky, LSU, Georgia and Mississippi State not making the tournament,” Mott said. “It is a really difficult league, and everyone is battling the whole time.”