Ole Miss softball fans making a name for themselves in left field

On the outskirts of Ole Miss’ main campus lies a gem hidden in the collegiate softball world, one that is home to the No. 24 Rebels.

Having only founded a fast-pitch program in 1997, the women in red and blue continue to rise in the rankings. Coming off of a 2016 campaign that shattered attendance records and ended with the team’s first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the 2017 season is off to a 22-10 start.

Even for winning programs, women’s sports often have a tough time drawing as large a crowd as their male counterparts – Rebel softball being the exception, thanks in large part to the Left Field Hecklers.

Founded by Anthony Depreo and Michael Wilson, the growing group of faithful fans can be found at every home game, usually shirtless, drinking Palm Breeze sparkling spritzers. The duo, who founded the @HecklerLeft Twitter account, has gained a steady following with the Rebel faithful.

“We’ve enjoyed being a part of what’s been one of the best seasons in the program’s history thus far,” Depreo said. “Coach Mike Smith and the team have been great and have told us how much they appreciate our support. Everyone should come out and support our nationally ranked squad.”

@HecklerLeft Group is growing every game. Looking good out there! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sYlqcAuL9H — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) March 10, 2017

While some traditions, like writing on the warm-up ball in between half innings, have carried from diamond to diamond, the left field gang has brought a few traditions of its own to the ball park – in the form of a hot dog suit and lots of dancing.

Hank Williams IV, who is known as The @LeftFieldDancer, saw an opportunity to devote his fandom to the Lady Rebs and ran with it. Well, danced with it. No matter the weather, the time of day or the day of week, you can find Williams with his shirt off, moving and grooving like there’s no tomorrow.

“Swayze is like PCB, while left field [at softball games] is more like the Virgin Islands,” Williams said. “It’s much more laid back, but just as enjoyable.”

When it comes to heckling, the assemblage of rowdy Rebels stray away from the ruthless berating of the players so often found at baseball games and look more toward humor and thought-provoking quips.

Keeli Milligan, the left fielder for Texas A&M, was subject to constant chirp-artistry for its three-game series in mid-March. Milligan, who tweeted before the series that one day a boy would bring her flowers and she would be brought to tears, was greeted with flowers from the left field faithful.

While the Rebels dropped three close games to the No. 7 Aggies, the hecklers made a name for themselves within the dugout.

“I loved the hecklers and how they heckle in a tasteful and fun way that everyone can enjoy, which is difficult to do,” Milligan said. “I found myself questioning whether a hot dog is really a sandwich quite a bit during the game and think their heckling can definitely make a difference. We had a really fun time with the guys out there.”

The dugout is not the only place where their presence has been noticed. With the nationally ranked Rebels having nearly every one of their games broadcast on SEC Network, there has been a clear draw from the cameras and announcers.

“The atmosphere in left field can be something special,” Ryan Arneson, who often times can be found in the hot dog suit (@LeftFieldHotdog), said. “The players can actually hear what you’re saying and seem to enjoy interacting with us; it’s a great time for any Rebel fan. I would love to see more people come out and support our team at these games.”

The Rebels return to Oxford Friday through Sunday for a series against Kentucky. The Saturday game will broadcast live on ESPNU, while the other two can be found on SECN+.

This article was submitted to The Daily Mississippian from an advanced reporting class.