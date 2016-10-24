Ole Miss student arrested at LSU game

Posted on Oct 24 2016 - 1:12pm by DM Staff Report
An Ole Miss student was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of second-degree battery.

Bradley Price Coleman, a 21-year-old civil engineering major, was one of at least four arrested at the Louisiana State University versus Ole Miss football game on Oct. 23, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman told officers that the victim “got in his face and began cursing at him,” according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

The Advocate reported that, while the two were in Tiger Stadium, Coleman allegedly knocked the man unconscious and sent him to the hospital with a gash to the back of the head after a single blow.
Coleman was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail on charges of second-degree battery.
Coleman’s bond was set at $5,000. He was later released.