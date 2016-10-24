Ole Miss student arrested at LSU game

An Ole Miss student was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of second-degree battery.

Bradley Price Coleman, a 21-year-old civil engineering major, was one of at least four arrested at the Louisiana State University versus Ole Miss football game on Oct. 23, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman

told officers that the victim “got in his face and began cursing at him,” according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

The Advocate reported that, while the two were in Tiger Stadium, Coleman allegedly knocked the man unconscious and sent him to the hospital with a gash to the back of the head after a single blow.