Ole Miss student charged with three counts of assaulting an officer

An Ole Miss student is out on bond after being charged with assaulting three law officers and attempting to rob the West Union One Stop near New Albany.

Business major Daniel Berry was arrested the night of Tuesday , Feb. 7, by officers of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said Berry came into the store and hopped over the counter, put the cashier in a headlock, threatened to kill the cashier and demanded the money. He said Berry did not have a gun when he attempted to rob the store.

Edwards said three male customers subdued Berry and had to hold him down until officers arrived on the scene. Berry was charged with strong arm robbery and taken to the county jail, where he was temporarily detained.

While in jail, Edwards said Berry acted “like a wild animal.”

Edwards said he believed that Berry was under the influence of drugs, but the student was not drug tested because he was too combative against officers.

“We were hoping by Thursday that (Berry) would calm down, but he didn’t,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Berry also injured a jail employee who was serving him a meal, head-butted an officer and broke another officer’s nose.

Berry is being charged with strong arm robbery and three counts of assaulting an officer.

Edwards said Berry bonded out Thursday, Feb. 9, for $250,000. Edwards said he is expected back in court some time in June.

Berry was originally enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi but had recently transferred to Ole Miss. He is also a graduate from Hinds Community College, according to his Facebook.

Manager of the West Union One Stop, Moe Said, said Berry acted erratic when he came through the door.

“He was acting crazy … He was jumping,” the 25-year-old store manager said.

He said the cashier who was on duty when Berry attempted to rob the store was not injured.