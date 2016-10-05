Ole Miss student death under investigation

Posted on Oct 5 2016 - 4:48pm by Lyndy Berryhill
A 22-year-old Ole Miss student’s death is currently under investigation after he died in China.

Frank Anderson, a  fifth-year senior and Chinese major, died Saturday, Oct. 1, in Shanghai.

The Ole Miss Study Abroad office was unable to comment on the exact circumstances of Anderson’s death Wednesday evening.

He was studying abroad with the Ole Miss Chinese Flagship program, but Anderson was also a Croft scholar and a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Donald Dyer, chair of modern languages and co-director of the UM Chinese Language Flagship Program, said the department is heartbroken over the loss.

“The entire Ole Miss community is heartbroken over the unexpected death of Frank Anderson, one of our finest and most dedicated students,” Dyer said. “We offer our deepest sympathy to Frank’s family, friends and fellow students.”

Originally from Winter Park, Florida, Anderson was finishing his Capstone Year in China and was directly enrolled at Nanjing University.
Ole Miss officials are assisting members of Anderson’s family during this tragic time and will share details regarding arrangements and services as this information becomes available, according to the university.