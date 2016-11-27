Ole Miss student dies before holiday

An Ole Miss senior died unexpectedly from unknown causes before Thanksgiving break.

Raegan Barnhart, 21, of Hernando, died Friday, Nov. 18. Barnhart is one of four Ole Miss students who have died since October of this semester.

Barnhart was a senior dietetics and nutrition major and a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.

University administration and Barnhart’s sorority both released statements regarding her death.

“With great sadness and heavy hearts, we inform you Ole Miss Delta Gamma has lost a sister,” a DG Facebook post said. “Raegan was an incredible asset to our chapter and loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Please keep Raegan’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

University administration is encouraging students who are struggling with grief to visit the Counseling Center.

“The University of Mississippi community is mourning the death of one of our students,” Ole Miss said in a statement released over Thanksgiving break. “The university offers its deepest sympathies to Raegan’s family and friends as well as the many members of the community who knew her.”

Barnhart’s family received friends Wednesday at the Hernando United Methodist Church, where she was a member.

Barnhart was buried in Hernando Memorial Park.

“We are all deeply saddened to learn about Raegan’s passing,” said Melinda Sutton, assistant vice chancellor of student affairs and dean of students. “While so many of us are spending time with our families and friends during this Thanksgiving break, please keep Raegan’s friends, classmates and family in your thoughts and prayers.”