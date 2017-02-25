Ole Miss survives against Missouri in 80-77 win

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss grinds out a tight game against Missouri to improve to 18-11 on the season.

Ole Miss, led by junior Deandre Burnett, secured a 80-77 win Saturday in Oxford against the Missouri Tigers. Although Missouri was only sporting a 7-20 record including a three game losing streak, the Tigers came close to upsetting the 11th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats earlier in the week.

Deandre Burnett was a force in the second half, scoring 19 of his 28 points and going 3-5 from three point range. Others stepped up as well, such as Terence Davis, Sebastian Saiz, and Breein Tyree, all scoring in double figures. All three hit big shots down the stretch, including back to back threes from Saiz and Davis, and a huge mid-range jumper from Tyree with less than a minute to play.

“At the end of the day it’s a bottom line business, and when you get to this point in the season only one thing matters, is this going in the right column or the left column,” said head coach Andy Kennedy. “This goes in the right column.”

Free throws were a big reason for the win, Ole miss hit 27 out of 29 from the line, with Burnett going 13-14 on free throws. Nobody on the team missed more than one free throw against the Tigers.

“We lead the nation in free throws made on the season, this has been something that we feel like we can be successful at,” said Kennedy. “Obviously we needed every one of them.”

The first half was filled with sloppy offensive play from both teams, Missouri shot a pedestrian 29% from the field in the first half while turning it over nine times. Ole Miss could not capitalize on the Tigers mistakes, shooting 36% from the field with 11 turnovers of their own.

“Our margin for error is just too small, typically if it’s going to be a blowout it’s not gonna be good for us,” said Kennedy.

The three pointer was also a key aspect of the Rebels win, Ole Miss shot an impressive 52% from three on the day. Burnett chipped in five threes alone, while Saiz and Rasheed Brooks both hit two each. Burnett bounced back in stellar fashion for the Rebs after going 1-12 against Mississippi State on Tuesday.

“Once the first one goes in, the basket starts to open up,” said Burnett. “Seeing that first one go in was a big relief for me.”

Ole Miss is back in action on Wednesday against Alabama (16-11) in Tuscaloosa.