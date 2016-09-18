Ole Miss v. Alabama Gallery

Breeland Speaks throws up his fist after making a tackle. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Ole Miss players attempt to tackle Alabama defensive back Eddie Jackson after a punt in the fourth quarter. Jackson returned a punt earlier in the game for an 85 yard touchdown. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Evan Engram cuts in to avoid a tackle by an Alabama defender. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
An alabama fan screams in excitement as a touchdown is ruled. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Redshirt freshman Van Jefferson catches a 44 yard pass by Chad Kelly. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban claps as he enters the stadium for the game. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Hugh Freeze talks to his players before releasing them out on the field. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Terry Caldwell throws up the landshark after making a tackle on Saturday.(Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Damore’ea Stringfellow reaches out for a pass by Chad Kelly for a touchdown.(Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Fans celebrate after an Ole Miss touchdown at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Freshman offensive lineman Greg Little throws his hands up to pump up the crowd after a touchdown on Saturday. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison looks at the fans after a play. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Myles Hartsfield celebrates with teammates after a play during the first half of the Alabama game. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Jalen Julius and Tony Conner celebrate after a hit applied to Alabama wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Ole Miss wide receiver Van Jefferson looks up to find the ball from a pass by Chad Kelly. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)
Ole Miss fans fill up the grove before Saturday’s game against Alabama. (Photo by: Cameron Brooks)