Ole Miss volleyball falls to Texas A&M

Ole Miss volleyball hosted the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday for an SEC Conference matchup. The Aggies came into the match with a 3-1 record in the division and a 9-6 record overall for the season. The Rebels came into the matchup with a 1-3 record in division play and a 12-5 overall record on the season. All four sets were very competitive and could have gone either way, but the Aggies came away with the win 3-1.

The first set was all Aggies, coming out of the gates to a quick 12-5 lead and dominating the entire set. The Aggies won set one 25-12 over the Rebels. Caroline Adams led the Rebels with four digs, and native Texan Nayo Warnell led the Rebels with three kills against the Aggies in set one.

Ole Miss got out to a quick start in set two with a 8-4 lead, but the Aggies fired back with a big run to tie the game at 12 midway through the second set. The Rebels would fire back with a run of their own to take a 20-17 lead late in set two. Ole Miss would go on to win set two over Texas A&M 25-21. The Rebels and Aggies were tied at a set a piece heading into intermission. Following set two, Kate Gibson had a team-high eight kills, Caroline Adams led the Rebels with six digs and Audrey Edie had a team-high 16 assists.

Texas A&M got out to an early 4-0 lead over Ole Miss, but the Rebels came storming back to take a 10-8 lead early in set three. The Aggies would use a 10-4 run to take a 18-14 lead in set three over the Rebels. Aggies won set three 25-20, taking a 2-1 set lead over the Rebels. Following set three, Kate Gibson led both teams with 16 kills.

The fourth set was back and forth from the beginning with neither team extending their lead. The Aggies held a 12-11 lead midway through the set. A&M led 21-17 late in the set, looking to end the match. The Rebels tried to fight back to force a fifth set but came up short falling 25-20 in the fourth set.