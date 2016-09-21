Liberals denied the spirit of America before Trump did

A series of events over the past few years have left some Americans clutching our flags and nervously humming “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Whether it was students at the University of California, Irvine voting to take down the flag or a professor at the University of New Hampshire deeming the term “American” offensive, patriots across the nation have broken out in cold, indignant sweats as they watch their country be subjected to irrational demonization.

Their frustration culminated in a campaign founded on reactionary fury, one that calls desperately and decisively to “Make America Great Again.”

The lure of this particular slogan is not particularly elusive or erroneous — rather, it is the inevitable release of citizens’ ragged rage of their country being stripped away, piece by piece.

And yet, now the Left wishes to deride the spirit of Trump’s campaign by pledging earnestly, dearly, sincerely that this country is the best on Earth, and you, sir, are an insult to the beauty of liberty.

Seriously? You can hardly talk about our nation’s history without choking and spitting out disdain for our “rich white” founding fathers. And you want to criticize Trump’s following for refusing to acknowledge the grandeur of a country whose reputation you have unabashedly attempted to tarnish?

Republicans have never mourned the foundational values of the country and Constitution we have fought so terribly to preserve. If you want to talk lovingly of the Republic, we’re all ears. But no one likes a two-faced opportunist — and the ridiculousness of being divided over something we agree on borders on humor.

Make up your minds.

If you’re ashamed to be an American, and you think Trump is the perfect concoction of everything that is wrong with the majority in this country, fess up — do not suddenly come back with your head held high, trying to distract us from the tail between your legs.

Julia Grant is a public policy leadership and journalism major from Gulfport.