Opinion: Do not let net neutrality reform come undone

Arguably, one of the greatest triumphs of the Obama Administration is the Federal Communications Commission regulation of internet service providers.

By doing this, the Obama Administration became the champion of net neutrality in the United States.

But I would venture to say the wide majority of Americans could not tell you what net neutrality is, much less why the actions of the FCC had such a big impact.

So, what exactly is net neutrality and how does it affect you?

Net neutrality is the idea of the open internet. It is the idea that no matter the size or traffic of your website, you are all on an even playing field.

Let’s say you enjoy watching Netflix, like most people. Now, let’s say AT&T sees how much of its internet bandwidth is being used by people watching Netflix.

AT&T doesn’t like this because, they would rather you be using their DIRECTV NOW streaming service.

AT&T makes a decision to start intentionally slowing down internet traffic that is connecting to Netflix. Netflix’s users that have AT&T as their internet service provider starts to not be able to use Netflix.

The only way that Netflix is able to fix this is to pay AT&T a premium to fast track their service on AT&T’s internet service. For Netflix to be able to afford this, they must raise their subscription price. Okay, so I just have to pay more for Netflix, that’s not too bad. Why should I care? This affects much more than the price of Netflix.

If net neutrality is not protected by the FCC, free market on the internet is effectively eliminated. It would be nearly impossible for small companies to get a start on the internet.

These small companies would get muscled out by already established companies that are able to pay the premiums that internet service providers and have connections to their websites fast tracked over smaller companies who aren’t able to afford these premiums.

Without net neutrality companies like Twitter might not exist. It could have been muscled out by Facebook right after it launched.

Advocating for net neutrality is the embodiment of the idea that everyone has a chance to succeed. Without it, monopolies will form in internet companies and there will be no competition.

With the Trump Administration now in power, it is extremely important that citizens push the FCC and federal government to keep the Obama-Era regulations of Internet service providers.

Without them, we run the risk of creating a virtual society where only the largest, wealthiest voices are heard over the internet.

Andrew Wildman is an integrated marketing major from Laurel.