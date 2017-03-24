OPINION: A third option to the pro-life and pro-choice debate

It is no secret that many Conservatives who are against abortion and are part of the pro-life movement also support the death penalty.

This trend causes a dilemma on how exactly we can define the “pro-life” movement.

When one hears the term “pro-life,” he or she often thinks of the idea of preserving all forms of life, from unborn infants to incarcerated convicts. The consistent life ethic (the opinion that pro-life means opposition to abortion, the death penalty, assisted suicide and euthanasia) describes the ideals of this part of the pro-life movement.

However, I want to provide a different slogan than being “pro-life” for those who have different ideas about what the movement means.

Those who identify as being against the institution of abortion by means of preserving the life of the unborn and who support the death penalty as a means to suppress evil that could continue to withstand throughout society should ultimately identify as being “pro-chance.”

Pro-chance means that all human beings deserve a chance to live and to be born into life.

However, it also means that if they pose fatal threats to society, then the justice system in that society has the right to end their lives.

The purpose of this clarifying difference is not to change ideologies or target those who condemn these views.

I simply want to provide this revision as a tool for those who could misunderstand what it truly means to be “pro-life.”

Modern politics has created a great divide amongst this issue. Those who are pro-choice often accuse abortion opponents of only supporting a child before he or she leaves the womb and not displaying a similar level of defense of life if that same person were on death row.

A simple revision of the terminology could help some of those on the other side of the aisle to better understand what “pro-life” people are all about and offer those who oppose abortion (but believe in the death penalty) an opportunity to refine their view.

This revision would not be necessary for religious organizations and people who are against abortion, as many also oppose the death penalty and adhere to a consistent meaning of the term “pro-life.”

Instead, this would be a personal idealogical view that individuals would have the opportunity to support and defend.

This invented term, “pro-chance,” prioritizes the necessity for people to understand this distinction, and I believe it could bring clarity to our society’s constant debate and conflict about abortion and other life issues.

Nestor Delgado is a sophomore public policy leadership major from Pascagoula.