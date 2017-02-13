Oxford Film Festival: This week in Oxford…

This week in Oxford….

This week, the Oxford Film Festival will be taking over our town’s silver screens, bringing feature premieres, music videos from Mississippi artists and lively parties and performances. Some events are free to the public, and others require tickets or a pass, which are available at oxfordfilmfest.com, the box office at The Lyric on Tuesday, the box office at the Powerhouse Wednesday, or the Oxford Malco Commons box office Friday-Sunday.

Tuesday

6 p.m. – “William Eggleston in the Real World” documentary – The Lyric

Wednesday

TBA – Various new media showings

6:30 p.m – Various free community shorts – Powerhouse

Thursday

4 p.m. – “I, Whiskey: The Human Spirit” – The Growler

6 p.m. – Thacker Mountain Radio – The Lyric

7:30 p.m. – Opening Night Film: “Strange Weather” – The Lyric

Friday

10 a.m. – Virtual Reality – Powerhouse Gallery

10:30 a.m. – Documentary shorts – Malco Screen 1

11 a.m. – Fest Forward: New Media shorts – Powerhouse Theatre

11 a.m. – Community films – Malco Screen 2

11 a.m. – “Woman on Fire” – Malco Screen 3

11 a.m. – Acting panel – Malco Screen 4

11:15 a.m. – “Don’t Come Around Here” – Conference Center

12 p.m. – “Seed and Spark” panel – Malco Screen 2

12:45 p.m. – Mississippi shorts – Malco Screen 1

1:15 p.m. – Experimental Block – Malco Screen 4

1:30 p.m. – “Refuge” and “First Lady of the Revolution” – Malco Screen 3

1:30 p.m. – New Media Panel – Powerhouse Theatre

1:30 p.m. – Female Filmmaker Coffee Hour – Newk’s Community Room

2:15 p.m. – Shorts and “Late Blossom Blues” – Malco Screen 2

3 p.m. – Mississippi narrative shorts – Conference Center

3 p.m. – “Don’t Come Around Here” – Malco Screen 1

3:30 p.m. – LGBTQ shorts – Malco Screen 4

3:45 p.m. – “Sea Gypsies” and “The Boatman” – Malco Screen 3

3:45 p.m. – Documentary shorts – Newk’s Community Room

4:45 p.m. – “Jackson” – Malco Screen 2

5:30 p.m. – “Joel Blass” – Conference Center

5:30 p.m. – “Small Town Gay Bar” and Panel – Malco Screen 1

5:30 p.m. – Fest Forward: New Media shorts – Malco Screen 4

6 p.m. – “Midnight Express” – Newk’s Community Room

6 p.m. – Food + Film Fest – Powerhouse Theatre

6 p.m. – “Panic Attack” and “Gold Star” – Malco Screen 3

7 p.m. – “I Am Not Your Negro” – Malco Screen 2

7:45 p.m. – “Gunner Jackson” and “The Other Kids” – Malco Screen 4

8:15 p.m. – The Quirky Side Shorts – Malco Screen 3

8:30 p.m. – “Kudzu Zombies” – Malco Screen 1

9 p.m. – Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers – Proud Larry’s

10:30 p.m. – The After Dark Shorts – Malco Screen 3

Saturday

10 a.m. – Virtual Reality – Powerhouse Gallery

11 a.m. – “To Keep The Light” – Malco Screen 3

11:15 a.m. – “Stronger than Bullets” – Malco Screen 2

11:45 a.m. – Shorts and “Late Blossom Blues” – Conference Center

12 p.m. – “Chance” and “How Love Won” – Malco Screen 4

12:15 p.m. – “Rabbit Blood” and “All the Birds Have Flown South” – Malco Screen 1

12:30 p.m. – Kid Film Fest Animation Workshop – Powerhouse Theatre

1 p.m. – “Chasing Amy” Script Reading – Newk’s Community Room

1:15 p.m. – “Girl Unbound” – Malco Screen 3

1:30 p.m. – Music Videos, shorts, and “Shake ‘Em On Down” – Malco Screen 2

1:45 p.m. – “Two Birds” and “The Atoning” – Conference Center

2:30 p.m. – “Invisible”/”Some Freaks” – Malco Screen 1

2:30 p.m. – “A Doll’s Eyes” and “The Happys” – Malco Screen 4

3 p.m. – “Beyond the Rocks” – Library

3:30 p.m. – Experimental Block – Newk’s Community Room

3:30 p.m. – Kid Film Fest Acting Workshop – Powerhouse Theatre

3:30 p.m. – Perfectly Normal & Swim Team – Malco Screen 3

3:45 p.m. – “The Arkansas Wild Man” and “Two Trains Runnin’” – Malco Screen 2

4 p.m. – “Midnight Return” – Conference Center

4:45 p.m. – “All Are Welcome Here” and “Horizon” – Malco Screen 4

5 p.m. – “Two Birds” and “The Atoning” – Malco Screen 1

5:30 p.m. – “Gunner Jackson” and “The Other Kids” – Powerhouse Theatre

5:45 p.m – “Disturbing the Peace” – Malco Screen 3

6:15 p.m. – Dramatic shorts – Malco Screen 2

7:15 p.m. – “Anti Matter” – Malco Screen 2

7:30 p.m. – “Chasing Amy” Anniversary Screening and Panel – Ford Center

10 p.m. – “She’s Allergic to Cats” – Malco Screen 1

Sunday

10 a.m. – Animation and Gif Workshop – Malco Screen 2

12 p.m. – Secret Screening – Malco Screen 4

12 p.m. – Best of Louisiana Film Prize – Malco Screen 3

12:30 p.m. – Music video/documentary winner – Malco Screen 1

12:45 p.m. – LBGTQ winner and panel – Malco Screen 2

1 p.m. – Kid Film Fest Shorts – Powerhouse Theatre

1 p.m. – Virtual Reality – Powerhouse Gallery

2:15 p.m. – Documentary feature winner – Malco Screen 4

3 p.m. – “Gun Crazy” – Library

3 p.m. – Mississippi winners – Malco Screen 1

3:15 p.m. – Kid Film Fest and “The Hybrid Family” – Powerhouse Theatre

3:30 p.m. – Narrative short and feature winners – Malco Screen 3

3:45 p.m. – “Kudzu Zombies” Encore – Malco Screen 2

4:30 p.m. – Shorts winners – Malco Screen 4

6 p.m. – Closing Night Film: “Folk Hero and Funny Guy” – Malco Screen 2