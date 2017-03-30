Oxford Flea featuring 30 vendors Saturday

The Oxford Flea started in 2015 as a monthly event to showcase the best DIY vendors in town but soon switched to a yearly spring event. Foster said the change came because Oxford slows down when school is out of session.

Foster said the most rewarding part of putting together this event is being able to bring a new outdoor event to Oxford that gives artisans and business owners a different place to sell their wares. Most of the vendors are local residents, but more out-of-town vendors are getting involved this year than before.

“There are a surprisingly large number of out-of-town vendors that enjoy bringing their items to show in Oxford,” Foster said. “It gives them a chance to meet new people and gain new customers they wouldn’t normally have access to otherwise.”

As for customers, Foster said she has met people from as far as Tupelo and Southaven who have heard about the Oxford Flea event.

Sophomore integrated marketing communications major Brooke Bonura attended the Oxford Flea last year and said she is looking forward to returning again this weekend.

“I’m from New Orleans, so I’ve grown up around great art and appreciate it when I see it,” Bonura said. “I love going to the Oxford Flea and seeing what different people have to offer. I always find something unique that I can take back home with me when school is over that my family will love, too.”

This year, there will be no shortage of vendors.

“I’m excited about all our vendors, but there are a couple who seem to have attracted more attention when we post about them on the Oxford Flea Facebook page,” Foster said. “Those have been the custom-made egg rolls from Lisa Blackmon at On a Roll, handmade outdoor furniture from longtime vendors Stan and Pam Pernell and vintage children’s items from Amanda Woods.”

Another highly anticipated vendor at the market this year is home decor business Lucky 4 Decor, of Hernando, represented by Kelly Reber.

“We emphasize a real rustic theme – boot racks, paper towel holders, crosses all made out of horseshoes, among other items,” Reber said.

Foster and her husband will also have their own booth at the event selling items they’ve collected year-round, ranging from antiques and vintage items to collectibles and toys.

“There’s truly something for everyone, young or old,” Foster said.

In the final days leading up to the event, Foster has found herself running advertising, creating/posting flyers, writing press releases, fielding phone calls, creating maps and following up with vendors.

“The list goes on and on,” Foster said. “It’s a lot of work, but we do what it takes to pull off a smooth event.”

This year’s Oxford Flea will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Armory Pavilion on University Ave., rain or shine. Vendors have individual spaces rented under the pavilion or tents set up on the neighboring lawn.

Admission and parking is free for shoppers. There will be a variety of food available as well.