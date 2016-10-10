Oxford hosts third annual buddy walk benefiting Down syndrome

Oxford’s third annual Buddy Walk raised funds and awareness benefitting families with Down syndrome Sunday afternoon at the Pavilion.

Th walk was sponsored by 21 United of Mississippi.

October is Down syndrome awareness month, and buddy walks are held all over the country to celebrate those with Down syndrome.

Kathy Howington, a 21 United board member, said the event is primarily designed to create awareness about children and adults who have Down syndrome.

“It’s also to raise funds to develop educational programs for working with children with emotional or intellectual handicaps, particularly Down syndrome,” Howington said.

Athletics Director Ross Bjork started the walk by welcoming everyone to the event.

“It boils down to people,” Bjork said. “That’s why we are here today, because of people who may need a little more help than others, but they are still people first. You are developing everyone to their full potential with what you give to 21 United, and I could not be more honored to kick off this walk.”

21 United is a non-profit organization that seeks to bring awareness, information and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

They raised a little more than $30,000 within the first year of starting 21 United of Mississippi and more than 600 people participated in their events. The Buddy Walks have raised more than $50,000 so far, according to Scott Thompson, co-founder of 21 United.

Funds raised from the Buddy Walk go toward information pamphlets, events and full or partial scholarships to Camp Hopewell. Camp Hopewell helps families affected by Down syndrome and allows children to partake in camp activities such as swimming and archery.

Angel Webb, who participated in this year’s Buddy Walk, said awareness is a crucial part of this event.

“It’s important to bring awareness that people with Down syndrome are just like other people, and they may have differences, but they are more alike than they are different,” Webb said.

As families arrived at the Pavilion, they could choose among games, food and face painting. Holli’s Sweet Tooth was a sponsor of the event and gave out free ice cream and toppings to everyone throughout the event.

The Oxford Fire Department came with a fire truck and let the kids explore and play games to win a fire chief hat. Families wanting to capture their memories from the Buddy Walk took photos at the photo booth.

The police cleared the street and people carrying the 21 United of Mississippi banner led the walk from the Pavilion down to the Oxford Middle School and back. Along the route were pictures of buddies with Down syndrome who are currently participating or have participated in the Buddy Walk in previous years.



“I would like people to learn that all of us are touched in some way with an adult or child with Down syndrome or that has an intellectual disability of some sort in their family,” Howington said. “We just want them to be totally accepted in our society and given all the opportunities that everyone else has been given.”