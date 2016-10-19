Oxford parents address racial concerns in district

Residents came together Tuesday night to voice their concerns about the Oxford School Board’s “poor communication” after the high school newspaper reported the district was looking into adding a separate school for low-income students.

Earlier this month, The Charger quoted School Board Superintendent Brian Harvey in an article about plans to open a separate school for those students receiving free or reduced lunch.

Parents contacted attorney Walter Zinn to represent them to the Oxford School District. Zinn called for the Oxford School Board to hold Tuesday’s open meeting, which was announced only 25 hours in advance.

“Tonight is a small representation of the passion we’ve had at these past meetings we’ve held,” Zinn said.

Because most students in the reduced lunch program are African-American, many parents thought Harvey’s comments were racially charged, according to Zinn.

Zinn introduced parent Tori Marion White, who said she was upset because OSD did not keep parents involved in their plans to lower the school’s achievement gap. She asked if the separate school was still an option and what other options the board was considering.

“We’re not doing that,” School Board President Marian Barksdale said.

Barksdale, along with the four other board members, sat onstage across from the lectern, looking out at more than 100 attendees.

Barksdale was the only one to speak; the other board members listened and wrote notes. After the session, School Board Secretary Gray Edmondson said the board plans to take everything into consideration and make the improvements they need.

The second parent to address the board, Daniel Mathias, said he moved to Oxford so his son could be in a good school. His son is in middle school in the district.

Mathias said he was highly concerned with the language OSD has used to talk about kids in their schools.

“Our children aren’t stupid. They can read just like us; they can see the words that you’re using to hurt,” Mathias said.

After Mathias spoke, Zinn called Wokova Sobukwe, an upset community member, to the podium. Sobukwe criticized the school district’s approach to lessening its achievement gap.

Sobukwe said he believed poverty has nothing to do with achievement, but rather teachers have a whole lot to do with it.

“Put somebody in the school that wants those children to succeed. I don’t care if they don’t got a dime; they’re gonna succeed,” Sobukwe said.

The crowd applauded when he called for the district to open a new school and hire Zinn as principal.

Oxford Police Department Sgt. Mario Weekly and one other officer stood to the left of the stage, monitoring the room.

“This is a special meeting, and we just came because this is a sensitive subject,” Weekly said.

Former schoolteacher LaTanya Dixon asked the board to hire more African-American faculty.

One of OHS’ football coaches was the first white person to address the board. The coach said he did not think the superintendent meant black versus white or poor versus rich.

He also said he had not read The Charger’s article, so Zinn brought him a copy.

Mathias stood up and joined the coach at the lectern, and the crowd became restless. Sgt Weekly and his partner stepped forward right around then.

“I’m glad you came up here. No one else is up here defending this but us,” Mathias said to the coach.

Barksdale calmed the crowd down.

“I think things have gotten a little out of control,” Barksdale said. “I’d like us to return to the demeanor we had 15 minutes ago.”

Despite the brief disturbance, Barksdale and Zinn said the listening session was helpful.

Barksdale said it opened up a dialogue that could benefit the school district as a whole.

“It will help bring the community together, and I know people say that, but I think it’s actually about to happen,” Barksdale said.

Zinn said the school board should understand that just because they’re not mentioning race, they are still dealing with it.