How to Valentine in Oxford: Last minute love for everyone

As the spring semester begins to take off into the full swing of exams, constant assignments and projects, it can be pretty easy to lose track of events and activities outside of school. So if you’re one of the many who’ve forgotten today is Valentine’s Day, or maybe you just couldn’t think of something to do with your special someone, I have a few last-minute ideas that are sure to save the day.

For the Foodies

Oxford is full of fantastic restaurants and lounges, many which would be the perfect spot to take your significant other out for a romantic dinner. Pick up some chocolates from any local sweet shop around town, and see if you can find a table at a place to eat on the Square. Or perhaps grab a bottle of wine and cook up a fun, fresh and flirty dinner the two of you can share by candlelight.

For the Outdoor Lovers

It’s no secret that Oxford is home to not only beautiful buildings and businesses but also some gorgeous parks and properties. If you’re someone who wants to really put in some effort to show your date your appreciation, take him or her on a picnic to Lamar Park or Rowan Oak. Pack up a basket of an assortment of finger foods, fruits, veggies and a drink of choice. Take a blanket, and your afternoon is set! Pick out the best spot on the groomed grass and enjoy. Also, it wouldn’t hurt to pick up a bouquet of pretty flowers, either, would it?

For the Artists

Yet another great perk of living in Oxford is the endless number of music venues and art galleries, and if your special someone has a great interest in the arts, one of those many venues would be the perfect place to take him or her on Valentine’s Day. Maybe head out to the Square to catch a concert. Or, if your date is more interested in the visual arts, take him or her out for a quiet, romantic evening at one of Oxford’s art galleries, Southside Gallery or Oxford Treehouse Gallery. If you’re looking for an afternoon date, the University of Mississippi Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the Minimalists

If none of the date ideas I have suggested have caught your fancy, or maybe they are too extravagant and require too much effort, then perhaps something simple would be the perfect date. Sometimes the best dates are the most casual. There are an endless number of things to do in Oxford, and many of them cost little to nothing to enjoy. Take your date out for frozen yogurt, ice cream or fresh popsicles. Oxford has many great coffee shops and quaint little bakeries that would be perfect for an evening of conversation and the simplicity of just being together.

For the Lone Wolf

Maybe company isn’t really your thing, or you haven’t really found any one special to be your Valentine this year. Well, before you go stabbing a pencil through a heart-shaped box of chocolates and playing “All By Myself,” remember that Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love – which includes self love. So run yourself a nice hot bubble bath, grab yourself a sweet treat, snuggle up on the couch with your favorite book or movie and enjoy yourself. Spoil yourself and order something delicious for delivery. You deserve to feel good today.

For the Gang

And last, but certainly not least, are the plans for those of us who will be spending this Valentine’s Day with our buddies. It’s perhaps a blessing to live in Oxford, as it’s the perfect place for a GNO. Gather up all of your closest girlfriends or dude-pals who are also spending the holiday single and have your very own “Pal-entine’s Day” party. Pick up some wine or beer (if doing so is legal for you) and your favorite candies or chips and rent a movie for a chill night in. Or you could always head out for a night on the town.

No matter what you decide to do for Valentine’s Day, whether it’s a lavish dinner at one of Oxford’s fine restaurants or a simple fun-filled day picnicking and getting ice cream, all that really matters is that you’re with the one you love and care for. Have a happy Valentine’s Day!

-McKenna Wieman contributed to this article