Oxford votes to increase board of aldermen, mayor’s salary

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to increase their salary with no public opposition Tuesday night.

The aldermen’s salaries will increase 32 percent from $14,000 to $18,500, and the mayor’s salary will increase from $72,800 to $85,000, a nearly 20 percent raise. This will make Patterson’s salary nearly $25,000 more per year than Madison, a slightly larger city in the state.

The new salaries were recommended by a six-person compensation committee independent from the board. City Clerk Ashley Atkinson said the committee based its recommendation off of cities across the state with similar population sizes.

The new amount will go into effect the first of July 2017, one month before the next regular election in June.

Second-term Mayor Pat Patterson announced the final reading and, with no public comments made, the board voted unanimously to approve.

Oxford has a population of 22,314, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The average mayoral salary in Mississippi is $31,969, and the average alderman salary is $8,533, according to the 2015 Mississippi Municipal Salary Survey by the John C. Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State University.

By comparison, Madison, which has a population of 25,799, has an average mayoral salary of $60,000 and an average alderman salary of $12,000. Ocean Springs, which has a population of 17,636, has an average mayoral salary of $84,656 and an average alderman salary of $20,369, all according to the MSU municipal report.

Although the cities vary in population, the average salaries have a similar range.

The average yearly salary in Oxford ranges from $82,045 to $123,067. For the city of Madison, the average yearly salary ranges from $92,648 to $138,972, and the salaries range from $92,648 to $138,972 for the city of Ocean Springs.