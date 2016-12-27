Patterson won’t run for re-election in 2017

Posted on Dec 27 2016 - 12:26pm by Associated Press
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
0 View
Related
Deandre Burnett

Rebels cruise past South Alabama

Sebastian Saiz

Ole Miss rolls past Bradley 66-49

Chad Kelly Hugh Freeze

Freeze directly addressed deficiencies in coordinator hires

Fadol Brown

McGriff brings simplicity to Ole Miss defense

Head Coach Hugh Freeze looks downfield during Egg Bowl Saturday.

Hugh Freeze hands the offense’s reins to Phil Longo

Hugh Freeze

Ole Miss makes McGriff, Longo hires official

Associated Press 

Mayor Pat Patterson says he will not be running for re-election in 2017.8.26.BOAalcohol.tg.1

Patterson’s official announcement comes after 16 years of serving in the city government of Oxford. Patterson spent eight years serving on the City Board of Oxford before running for mayor, a position he will have had for eight years by the time he steps down in 2017.

At Tuesday night’s Oxford City Board meeting, Patterson said that while he has enjoyed and appreciated his time with the city, he feels like it’s time for someone else to take the helm.