Pick ’em: Week nine

This week’s pick ’em has the newly crowned Miss University 2017, Leah Gibson. Sports desk editors Brian Scott Rippee and Cody Thomason share their thoughts too.

No. 14 Florida @ Georgia

Assistant sports editor Cody Thomason: Georgia has been disappointing this season. I thought with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel returning at running back they would at least be competitive in the SEC East, but as of now, it’s a two-team race between Florida and Tennessee, and the Gators should win this game.

Miss University 2017 Leah Gibson: These two teams hate each other, so it will be an upset when the Bulldogs mangle the Gators.

Sports editor Brian Scott Rippee: It’s been a tough first year for Kirby Smart in Athens, and a win would go a long way to ease some of the sore defeats. But Florida controls its own destiny in the SEC East and can’t afford a loss here. Gators in a close but sloppy game.

No. 7 Nebraska @ No. 11 Wisconsin

CT: With the SEC having a relatively down year, teams like Nebraska have taken advantage and shot up the rankings in the last few weeks. After this week, however, I expect the Cornhuskers to take a slide as I’m picking Wisconsin for the upset. LG: This will be a fight to the end, but the Huskers will pull it off. BSR: Two teams that no one really gave much of a chance at the beginning of the year. Wisconsin narrowly missed beating Ohio State a couple of weeks ago, but I like the under-the-radar Huskers to go on the road and make a statement.

No. 15 Ole Miss @ Auburn

CT: Let’s face it: this season has been rough on the Rebels, and Auburn is really hitting their stride. The only Tigers in the SEC I think Ole Miss can beat right now are Mizzou. Ole Miss puts up some points, but ultimately Auburn rides its run game to a win. LG: Rebels have a great offense, and the defense is ready to eat some tiger meat. Ole Miss wins. BSR: Ole Miss can’t stop the run. Auburn ran for 500 yards on Arkansas last week. That math isn’t favorable for the Rebels. Tigers win.

No. 3 Clemson @ No. 12 Florida State

CT: Clemson seems a bit overrated at No. 3, but Florida State hasn’t consistently been the team we saw in the second half against the Rebels. Deshaun Watson and the Tigers manage another victory here, but it could be very close. LG: They are vying for the No. 1 spot in the nation. Clemson wins. BSR: Florida State has scuffled a bit since playing Ole Miss. It has been hit with the injury bug and has dealt with some growing pains of its own. I like Jimbo Fisher and the Seminoles to reel off a big win at home.

No. 4 Washington @ No. 17 Utah

CT: Head Coach Chris Petersen has made Washington into the real deal. Utah is currently leading the North division in the Pac-12, so this game has major implications for both sides. I predict Utah takes the biggest loss their college has seen since someone decided to name them the “Utah Utes.” LG: Utah will be a tough opponent, but Washington is still unbeaten and hungry for more. Huskies get the win here. BSR: Someone has got to play well in this conference, right? Jake Browning makes enough throws and plays smart as Washington wins a close one… at least the Pac-12 better hope so.

No. 18 Tennessee @ South Carolina

CT: Tennessee might be more lucky than good, but South Carolina is just plain bad this season. Provided that Tennessee’s bad luck doesn’t catch up with them all at once, I think the Volunteers cruise to an easy victory. LG: The Vols will get their swagger back and get a win, but not without a Gamecock fight first. BSR: This would be a golden chance for Will Muschamp to put a feather in his cap on his uphill climb. I just don’t think South Carolina has enough competency on offense to do so. They’ll be in the game late, but the Vols will pull away.

No. 10 West Virginia @ Oklahoma State