Pop-culture column: Make your 2017 better than last year

Happy New Year everyone! New year, new me. Isn’t that what everyone says? Honestly, when people say that, do you believe them? Well, believe me when I tell you 2017 is going to be successful.

You know that feeling you get inside when you know it’s going to be an amazing year? If so, that’s what I feel at this moment! 2016 was the worst. I can’t even tell you how many times I had taken Ls in 2016. For example, it was the year I officially became an adult, which totally isn’t what movies make it out to be. I know it might sound cliché, but 2017 is definitely my year. You’re probably wondering why I’m so optimistic for this new year: it’s because you can’t stay down forever.

Growing up, my mom used to always tell me, “When life gives you 100 reasons to cry, show life that you have 1,000 reasons to smile.” In my mind, she totally sounded like she quoted it from some sappy, romantic-comedy movie. Now, I fully understand what she was saying. It’s always a great feeling to know you can redeem yourself. 2016 has taught me a lot about myself. Attending college so far away from home, I learn more and more about what I’m capable of every day. Every year should be better than the last year— it’s all about growth. I’ve learned that whatever you believe will come true. To make this year as successful as possible, have faith and believe that 2017 will be better than the rest. Fortunately, this is the only thing keeping me sane with all the horrid things going on in the world. Without having faith in yourself, you’re doomed to get sucked into life’s complications.

Spring break is almost here, and I’m too excited to wait any longer. That’s one of the perks of the new year— new seasons are approaching. I’ve had enough of this cold weather, and I need the sun back in my life. I’ll probably regret saying this when it’s more than 100 degrees and I’m sweating bullets, but whatever– YOLO. If you’re a fun person like me, then you’re planning on going somewhere fun for spring break like Panama Beach. I can’t wait to be sitting on the beach enjoying my piña colada snowball. I know this might not sound like this will make 2017 better, but it will. You’ll have positive, fun memories already happening at the start of the year.

What’s more exciting than a new season of a TV series? Nothing beats that. I think we can all agree on how ecstatic we are knowing that “Keeping with the Kardashians” is coming back. I miss my Kardashian sisters. They give me life. Yes, for all you Kardashian fanatics like myself, there’s a new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premiering in February. Everyone will get to hear Kim’s shocking side of the Paris heist that unfortunately ended in stolen jewelry worth more than $11 million. Some say it was publicity stunt, but either way, we’re all glad she wasn’t hurt, especially since she’s a mother of two beautiful kids. I don’t know about you all, but I am completely stoked to see this new season. Oh, and who can forget the new season of “The Bachelor?”

A new year means new beginnings and another chance to make things right. My advice for everyone is find your happiness in 2017. Whether it’s a new TV show, future trips or just having faith, it’s all up to you. Let’s all make this year one for the books.