Pulitzer winning lecturer visiting Meek school

The Meek School of Journalism and New Media will host Pulitzer-prize winning photojournalist Bill Frakes at 11 a.m. Thursday in Farley room 125 to enlighten students on potential professional opportunities.

Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to glean from Frakes’ body of work which spans decades and more than 130 countries, in addition to all 50 states.

Frakes has worked with Sports Illustrated and ESPN, among other organizations. He has captured in-depth images of Olympic athletes, the inner workings of Churchill Downs prepping for the Kentucky Derby and showcased a tapestry of quirky, strong and talented residents from small-town Nebraska.

Frakes has won the Newspaper Photographer of the Year award in the Pictures of the Year competition and the Gold Medal by World Press Photo, as well as hundreds of other national and international awards.

Frakes was a member of the Miami Herald staff that won the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of Hurricane Andrew and is currently a visiting professor at the University of Nebraska.