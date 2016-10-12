Rebel defense prepares for pro-style Arkansas offensive attack

When head coach Bret Bielema came to Arkansas after previously coaching at Wisconsin, he decided to bring his Big-10 style power running offense with him. Ever since, the Razorbacks have been a run-first offense with a big offensive line and plenty of tight-end heavy formations.

“They live off of the running game, the boots and then taking some shots deep, and I think they do a nice job with their formations,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Dave Wommack said. “They’re different than other people in the conference. It’s a different preparation and it should help us having the extra week off to get ready for them.”

The Razorbacks’ formidable run game is led by sophomore Rawleigh Williams III, who’s rushed for 605 yards and five touchdowns so far. This year, however, the Razorbacks have added more of a passing element to their offense with first year starter Austin Allen, who’s already thrown for 1,632 yards and 15 touchdowns.

After seeing Allen’s performance against Alabama, Wommack was impressed with the Razorbacks new starting quarterback, saying that he was very tough and accurate.

“I mean they knocked the quarterback around and he put it on the money most of the time when he wasn’t sacked, and he threw for 400 yards,” Wommack said. “He made some great throws and he’s done that all year.”

Allen’s receivers have been impressive this year, with Jacob Cornelius catching 19 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns, Drew Morgan catching 33 passes for 344 and one touchdown and Keon Hatcher catching 18 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

The tight end position has had a big impact on Arkansas’ offensive success the last two years, as the Rebels had to be prepared for their added run blocking but struggled to contain them in the pass game.

“I think its because they’ve had two or three really good tight ends that are NFL-type tight ends that stretch you on both sides of the ball and matchup-wise putting a safety on those guys is difficult sometimes.”

This year Jeremy Sprinkle has broken out as a star for the Razorbacks at the position, already hauling in 18 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

After losing two tough games to Arkansas in a row, senior defensive tackle Isaac Gross was ready to face the Razorbacks again, but said that the team didn’t let the heartbreaking 53-52 overtime loss affect them too much.

“Yes it was a bitter taste that we had lost to them, but the way we go on about it, like any other great team, we leave it in the back of our heads until we meet them again next year,” Gross said.

Gross anticipated another tough fight with the Razorbacks on Saturday.

“Arkansas is a team you’re going to have to fight to the wire, all year long you see them going into overtime, two or three overtimes, coming out on top,” Gross said. “As a team they’re going to play four quarters, sixty minutes, every down and that’s what you want in the SEC. That’s what we signed up for.”