Rebel offensive line works to overcome injuries before Auburn

The Rebels have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, but the offensive line had managed to mostly avoid the injury bug until last game. Two starters, left tackle Rod Taylor and guard Jordan Sims, both went down with ankle injuries against LSU and missed the remainder of the game.

“I think you always have injuries that you have to deal with in a season. It just kind of came up on us in one game, but I’m real excited about the way the guys practiced,” Matt Luke, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, said. “I think sometimes that’s the best way to overcome tough times is to get back on the field and go back to work is the best therapy that you can have, and I thought we had a really good energetic practice.”

Sims has possibly been the most consistent lineman for Ole Miss this season, taking home SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after the Rebels’ win against Georgia. Luke said Sims and Taylor were both day-to-day.

“I think both will have a chance to play, but I’m preparing like they’re not,” Luke said. “Ankles are a funny thing, but sometimes with a lineman you can put a little tape on and get in there and play.”

Luke said if either player isn’t healthy in time for Auburn, the next man would be ready to step up. He said Daronte Bouldin would be affected the most by the change in the rotation.

“He’s been waiting his turn and been preparing for four years now, and I was really pleased with the way he competed and the attitude he’s taken into today,” Luke said.

True freshman Greg Little has been splitting playing time at left tackle all season, and if Taylor can’t play, he will slide into the starting role against the Tigers. Luke said Little and Bouldin both did pretty well with the extended playing time they saw during the LSU game.

“I think Greg gave up a sack (…) but other than that played really well, and Daronte played really physical,” Luke said. “I was proud I think he had five or six (pancake blocks) and did some really good things. He’s a physical guy, so just he has to keep coming and learning the game, and I think he’ll just keep getting better with each snap. Good to have a redshirt junior that’s been around that long that can step in and do that. We’re fortunate that he’s been getting ready.”

Senior Jeremy Liggins could also be in the rotation against Auburn, as he has rejoined the team after previously being suspended for a violation of team standards.

“Right now, he will probably be the third tackle or the fourth tackle to go in. He worked at second team right tackle today.”

It’s an especially tough week for the offensive line to have injury concerns. They will be going up against an Auburn defensive line that boasts a star defensive end in Carl Lawson and a star defensive tackle in Montravius Adams, along with plenty of depth around those two.

“It’s a huge challenge. They’re very talented,” Luke said. “Really good front, maybe from top to bottom the best defensive line that we’ve seen. We’re excited for the challenge, but we have our work cut out for us, and we have to play really well to win.”