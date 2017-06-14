Rebel Rags files lawsuit against former recruits

Ole Miss released their response to NCAA allegations against the school’s football program on June 6.

After releasing responses from head coach Hugh Freeze and former Ole Miss assistant coach Barney Farrar, the whirlwind story further developed once Rebel Rags filed a lawsuit against Mississippi State’s Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones.

Rebel Rags is a local Oxford business that is known for selling Ole Miss apparel. Lewis and Jones claimed in their testimonies that they received free merchandise from the store while they were both recruits.

The attorney for Rebel Rags, Charlie Merkel, stated that in the lawsuit the company is seeking to recover damages and harm that were caused due to the “false claims” made by the three parties. The lawsuit states that the three are being sued for defamation, civil conspiracy and commercial disparagement following the accusations that were given to the NCAA during its investigation into Ole Miss.

There were inconsistencies in the allegations made by Lewis and Jones, as they were interviewed on multiple occasions by the NCAA. Rebel Rags claims that these inconsistencies discredit the accusations and verifies the false fabrication of testimonies by the individuals.

The inconsistencies are also present with Lindsey Miller’s testimony, who is former Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil’s stepfather.

In the following excerpt from Ole Miss’s NCAA response Lewis is “Student-Athlete 39,” Jones is “Student-Athlete 40,” Miller is “Family Member 1” and Rebel Rags is “Booster 8.”

“Not a single witness corroborates these claims-in fact, every other witness denies it, including those closest to the prospects and without University affiliation. [Booster 8] purchase records from the specific dates [Student-Athlete 39] and [Student-Athlete 40] claim to have received hundreds of dollars of merchandise also objectively disprove their claims. Finally, it is important to note that the enforcement staff previously investigated the [Family Member 1] and [Student-Athlete 40] allegations and did not find them sufficiently credible to support an allegation. [Student-Athlete 39’s] claims are no different.”

Rebel Rags has faced severe backlash from Ole Miss fans due to the investigation as the store has received threats of boycotts and hate mail as the fans believe the company is responsible for the turmoil surrounding the football program.

The store has received support of their claims against the accusations of the parties being sued in the responses of the university, coach Freeze and even Farrar.

Farrar was one of the main topics in the initial response release from the university. He has been dismissed from the coaching staff because of the accusations against him, but in his response to NCAA allegations he continues the narrative of the players giving false testimonies.

“It is known that since day one of this investigation [name redacted] has yet to tell the same story twice” said Farrar in his response.

Merkel does state that Jones and Lewis were never cross-examined, and the belief is that the NCAA’s offering of immunity led to the false accounts of the two. The legal proceedings of this suit against the players and Tunsil’s stepfather will not likely begin until next summer with a trial, but the parties stated in the suit have 27 days to respond.