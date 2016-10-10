Rebel soccer falls to No. 16 Florida

Ole Miss soccer saw its two-game win streak come to an end Sunday, falling to No. 16 Florida, 3-0.

The Rebels (8-7, 3-4 SEC) fell behind early and couldn’t recover, as the Gators (10-3, 5-2 SEC) got two scores off the foot of Savannah Jordan.

Florida took an early 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when Samantha Chung found Jordan for the score from the far post. The Gators increased their advantage to 2-0 in the 39th minute when Pamela Begic found the net, before Jordan netted her second of the match in the 58th.

Ole Miss finished the contest with four shots with one each from CeCe Kizer, Maddi Falter, Addie Forbus and Georgia Russell. Falter had one on target early on, while Forbus’ attempt in the 52nd minute looked to be the Rebels’ best chance of the night on a shot from the far post that was saved by the Florida goalkeeper.

Rebel goalkeeper Marnie Merritt made five saves on the night while Florida’s Kaylan Marckese made two.

Ole Miss returns to the pitch Friday against Texas A&M for the final home match of 2016, where the Rebel senior class will be honored in Senior Night.