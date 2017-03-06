Rebel softball goes undefeated in Red and Blue Classic

Ole Miss softball went 4-0 in the Red and Blue Classic this weekend with wins over Mississippi Valley, Austin Peay, Nicholls State and UT Martin.

Head coach Mike Smith led the Rebels through a series of tough matchups that called on every ounce of talent he had at his disposal.

“Realistically, it was about winning, going four and zero in the tournament, having good quality at bats and getting good pitching,” Smith said. “We did OK in certain areas and not so good in others. But ultimately, we came out with a (win), and that’s what is most important right now.”

The tournament kicked off with the Rebels facing off against Mississippi Valley. Freshman pitcher Morgan Bruce led Ole Miss to an 8-0 victory with a one-hit shutout, improving her record to 4-0 on the season. Sophomore Ashton Lampton earned 2 RBIs and went deep for her fourth home run of the season.

On Saturday, the Rebels began day two by shutting out Austin Peay and driving in six runs. Junior pitchers Alyssa Clayton and Elisha Jahnke teamed up to keep the Governors scoreless. On the offensive side of things, junior Elantra Cox went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and contributing an RBI.

As the Rebels turned to their third match against Nicholls State, the scoreline tightened, and the Rebels needed a walk-off home run to secure a 6-5 victory against Nicholls State. Ole Miss’ junior pitcher Kaitlin Lee gave up four runs in the first four innings, and Nicholls State’s starting pitcher Megan Landry did the same.

Offensively, Cox carried her momentum from the Austin Peay game over into Nicholls State, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Alongside Cox was sophomore Kylan Becker who went 3-for-4 with one RBI at the plate.

To close out the tournament, the Rebels battled UT Martin in what looked to be a relatively simple win until freshman Dylinn Stancil had a sudden medical emergency. After she was removed from the field, the Rebels were able to clinch the 10-7 win.

Cox went 3-for-4 again, finishing the weekend 15-for-20, and Clayton’s 6-0 record stands. Overall, Ole Miss extended its program best 14-game win streak. On Thursday, March 9, the Rebels will take on Bowling Green in the Ole Miss Classic.