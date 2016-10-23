Rebel volleyball defeat Alabama in four sets

The Ole Miss volleyball team beat Alabama in a bruising battle on Sunday, making a fourth consecutive win for The Rebels against the Crimson Tide.

Ole Miss junior Lexi Thompson played a big part in the success with 20 kills, and also moved into seventh place for career kills.

“I personally never lost to Alabama, and it is great to say that,” Thompson said. “It is all in all my team (though). Aubrie Edie, thank you so much for being an awesome setter and helping me.”

Ole Miss kicked off the match with the serve but lost the point due to Alabama’s leading hitter Krystal Rivers’ kill (0-1). The Rebels’ star hitter Lexi Thompson was able to send the ball right back to get the kill for Ole Miss, initiating some momentum for the Rebels (1-1). However, Rivers defended her team with a fiery kill (6-4), and then an ace to follow (6-5). Both teams held their own sending over hard-hit balls over the net.

It wasn’t until Kate Gibson’s top-spin serve caused Alabama to send over a free ball, in which Thompson was able to slam down making the Tide call a timeout (12-7). Ole Miss was able to keep their lead until Alabama’s middle blockers got back to back kills, forcing Ole Miss Head Coach Steven McRoberts to call a timeout (15-11). The Rebels were able to regroup from the timeout and carry their lead till the very end when Thompson and middle blocker Taylor Alexander held a strong block to earn the set-winning point (25-18).

The second set was a tight set from the start. Alabama kicked their playing into second gear with Rivers rallying her team with kills and blocks. Ole Miss quickly lost confidence and began making careless errors that cause McRoberts to signal for a timeout. Ole Miss continued to make errors after the break, and Alabama was able to continue their streak with Rivers leading the team. She was able to seize an overpass and smash it into Ole Miss’ court, causing another timeout for the Rebels (8-17). After the timeout, the Rebels started to take charge and rack up points.

Alabama’s coach called for a timeout after the Tide hit the ball out (18-23) and set the ball into the net (19-23). Both teams fought hard till the very end, but Alabama was able to clinch the second set, with a hard kill from Rivers (21-25). Both teams played it safe with a couple of kills thrown in the mix at the beginning of the third set. Gibson was able to find the hole in Alabama’s court and slammed a kill down, initiating a lead for Ole Miss (7-4).

Alabama followed Gibson’s kill, with an attack error (8-4), and a short set that landed in the net (9-4), causing Alabama Head Coach Ed Allen to signal for a timeout. Nicole Purcell got the ace for Ole miss after that, and jumpstarted Ole Miss (10-4). Gibson continued the momentum for the Rebels with a kill (11-4), while Alabama’s momentum declined and they called another timeout (12-4).

The Rebels continued fighting, only letting Alabama take a few points. The Rebels were able to win set three with an attacking error on the Crimson Tide (25-15). Thompson initiated the fourth set with a kill (1-0) helping Ole Miss to pull ahead in the beginning.

The Rebels held their lead and played smart, causing Alabama to call for a timeout after they had an attacking error (11-6). Alabama’s Rivers came out of the time out with a kill, but Ole Miss wouldn’t let up. Thompson was able to pump up the Rebels after Alexander was injured by scoring with a kill after kill. Gibson ended the match with a kill as well (25-19), allowing Ole Miss to beat Alabama four times in a row.

Ole Miss Head Coach Steven McRoberts acknowledged his team’s hard work and explained his strategy on how his team was able to outwork Alabama’s best player.

“They have an amazing player, Rivers,” McRoberts said. “That was the thing, we knew she was going to get her swings. She was going to get her points, but if we could slow up everybody else, then we’ll have a good shot. Today we were able to do that.”