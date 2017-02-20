Rebels Break Two School Records At Houston Classic Ole Miss Softball finished 4-1 in Houston over the weekend, breaking two school records.

The Rebels scored double digits in four consecutive games and run-ruled four opponents in a row, which is the first time in school history. Only losing to No. 4 Oklahoma 11-8 and giving up 19 runs overall, Ole Miss (7-2) was able to score 62 runs and hit .425.

In the first game, the Rebels were defeated by fourth-ranked Oklahoma, losing 11-3 after a late start caused by a rain delay. Despite the loss, Oklahoma transfer Brittany Finney broke a career record by knocking a 3 run rocket out of the park during the seventh inning. Additionally the eight runs Ole Miss scored against Oklahoma were the most the Sooners have yielded so far in the season.

Junior Kaitlin Lee secured an 11-1 win over Incarnate Word, allowing just one hit to get by her in the first three innings on Saturday. As well, sophomore Ashton Lampton finished the game with three RBI and two doubles, and freshman Dylinn Stancil earned two runs and four RBI.

Freshman Morgan Bruce claimed her first career shutout in the second game on Saturday, which was against Rhode Island as the Rebels cruised to a 13-0 victory. Lampton was two-for-three against the Rams with two runs and two RBI, while freshman Alyssa Gonzalez was 2-2 with a walk and an RBI. Junior Paige McKinney went two-for-three and saved two runs from being scored with a diving grab in the third inning.

Kicking off the last day of the classic, Ole Miss defeated Rhode Island again, this time putting up a whopping 18 runs in an 18-4 victory. Finney made her pitching debut for the Rebels with only giving up four runs and ultimately leading Ole Miss to a win. Another Ole Miss sophomore, Kylan Becker reached a career high three RBI against the Rams.

The final game for the Rebels ended in another victory against Houston by a score of 12-3, with junior Alyssa Clayton on the mound. Ashton Lampton scored two runs and had an RBI against the Cougers, leading the Rebels’ offense. Alongside Lampton was Stancil who was 2-3 with with two RBIs and scored a run.

Overall, Ole Miss was able to score eight home runs and 19 extra base hits in Houston Classic. The win against Rhode Island was the first time Ole Miss has earned 18 runs in a game since 2015, which was against Alcorn State. Additionally Stancil stepped up to the plate over the weekend by hitting a .636 which includes a homerun and an eight RBI. Next weekend (Feb. 24-26) the Rebels will face off in Florida against Colgate, No. 20 South Florida, and Stetson in the Stetson Invitational.