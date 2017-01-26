Rebels to compete in nationally televised Razorback Invitational

Indoor track and field season is heating up, and the competition will be fierce in Arkansas this weekend as Ole Miss heads to the nationally televised Razorback Invitational.

In addition to 18 ranked men’s and women’s teams, the field of athletes at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville will include 14 NCAA event leaders and seven reigning NCAA indoor champions.

The meet will air live on SEC Network+ on Friday (6-7:30 p.m. CT) and nationally on SEC Network on Saturday (1-4:30 p.m. CT).

Eighteen nationally ranked squads will be among the field. Women’s teams include No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Florida, No. 7 LSU, No. 14 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 17 Tennessee, No. 24 South Carolina, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M and Wake Forest. Men’s teams are No. 1 Florida, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 10 USC, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 17 Oklahoma State, No. 19 South Carolina, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Wake Forest.

The 16th-ranked Rebel women have their highest indoor national ranking since 2008 and have been led early by junior throwers Raven Saunders and Janeah Stewart.

The men are slowly introducing more distance runners into the indoor track fray after coming off a sensational cross country season where they climbed all the way to a fourth-place national finish.

Head coach Connie Price-Smith said the team is looking forward to competing at the invitational this weekend.

“It will be an amazing competition, and I am looking for us to have some good performances,” Price-Smith said. “We are excited to get some TV exposure for college track and field on the SEC Network. We hope many Ole Miss fans and followers of track and field will be able to tune in on Saturday afternoon.”

Notables: