Rebels fall to LSU

Coming off a road win at Florida, the Lady Rebels’ dreams of another win were shattered with a 62-51 loss against LSU Thursday night.

The Tigers have won seven of their last eight encounters against Ole Miss, and the same fate awaited the Rebels as LSU defeated them again one the Rebels’ home court, and that was due to a lack of energy and effort according to head coach Matt Insell.

“We didn’t play with the energy and effort we needed to win a basketball game,” Insell said. “It’s disappointing because that’s a game we should’ve won.”

Ole Miss fouled a lot throughout the game with 33 fouls total compared to LSU’s 20. Taylor Manuel, Shelby Gibson and Cecilia Muhate all fouled out of the game, with Madinah Muhammad and Shequila Joseph not far behind with four personal fouls each. This was not the problem though according to Coach Insell, but rather the equalizer.

“Foul trouble had nothing to do with it,” Insell said. “Things like that happen during a game, and our players didn’t adjust well to how the game was being called.”

With all of the fouls, LSU was able to take advantage at the free throw line and ended up shooting 70%. Ole Miss shot 61.5% at the line, but made up for it with their five three-pointers, whereas LSU had zero. But despite this, their field goal average was 33.9%.

“When we have open shots, we have to take them,” Insell said. “We didn’t do that tonight and had a miserable shooting percentage from the field to show for it.”

The Rebels have two more home games in the upcoming week. They will play Mississippi State Sunday, Feb. 12 and again next Thursday, Feb. 16 against Auburn.

“We have to grow up,” Insell said. “I haven’t had to really get on the girls much this season, but tonight it was like pulling teeth trying to get them going and it’s unacceptable.”

For the game this upcoming Sunday, the Ole Miss Rebels will partner with Baptist Cancer Center – North Mississippi and the Kay Yow Foundation for its ninth annual Tickled Pink game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink along with the Lady Rebels pink uniforms to raise awareness for breast cancer.