Rebels overcome slow start, down Jacksonville State

The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team improved to 3-0 on the year after defeating the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 68-50 at The Pavilion Thursday night.

After a slow start, the Rebels managed to get some offense going with the help of Erika Sisk and Shequila Joseph. Sisk had two free throws and layups, while Joseph had two 3-pointers and a layup for a 13-7 lead in the first quarter.

Overall, Sisk led the team in scoring with 15 points, with Joseph not far behind with 13. Madinah Muhammad added 12 points to the Ole Miss scoreboard, with Shandricka Sessom coming right behind her with 11.

Taylor Manuel fell into foul trouble early in the first half, but she later added 13 points to the score and three assists in the second half.

Head Coach Matt Insell said losing Taylor Manuel in the first half was a setback for the team.

“Taylor is so important to us on the floor, and with our lack of depth on the guard spots, that is what got us off offensively. We’ve got to get better when Taylor is not in there,” Insell said.

The Rebels had 11 out of their 15 turnovers in the first two quarters. The Gamecocks made a comeback during the second quarter with Tyler Phelion scoring 11 points. The Gamecocks lead 29-27 at the halftime break.

During the second-half, the Rebels took full control of the game by working the ball towards Manuel who shot 5 of 11 from the floor. Ole Miss shot more efficiently in the second half with the held of Manuel and took a commanding 66-47 lead.

By the fourth quarter, the Rebels had developed a rhythm. With two 3-pointers by Sisk and nine points from Manuel the Rebels held on for the victory.

Insell said Manuel’s ability to score the basketball is a huge factor in helping the team make it to the NCAA tournament.

“It’s hard to guard her. I don’t care who we are playing. You are going to have to double her,” Insell said. “She is so big, and she’s so active in there. You’ve got to double her, and when that double comes, our shooter has got to be ready to shoot the ball, and when we hit shots, it is going to be tough for us to be beat.”

Ole Miss remained undefeated on the year and will take on High Point Sunday at The Pavilion.