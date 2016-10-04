Rebels tie school record in air rifle at Memphis Tiger Invitational

OLEMISSSPORTS.COM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 15-ranked Ole Miss rifle team embarked on their first road match of the season to Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday.

The Rebels came out firing as they finished second in the Tiger Invitational with a 4,649 aggregate score, beating No. 12 Jacksonville State University and tied a school record in air rifle (2354).

Smallbore…

The Rebels as a team finished third in smallbore, shooting 24 points higher than the previous year at this tournament (2,295). Senior Alison Weisz placed third, shooting 583, again another score that improved from this time last year. Four Rebels shot their personal bests at this event, including freshmen Jillian Tyler (562) and Alana Kelly (578) and sophomores Harley Gardner (579) and Marina Noble (565).

Air Rifle…

In air rifle, Ole Miss fired a 2354, tying the school record. Jessica Haig and Harley Gardner led the Rebels with a 591. These two shooters tied for third overall in air rifle and improved on their scores from the previous Tiger Invitational. Four Rebels shot their personal bests in air rifle, including freshman Jillian Tyler (579) and sophomores Harley Gardner (591), Randi Loudin (582) and Samantha Sandifer (575).

Quoting Head Coach Marsha Beasley…

“This was a great way to start the season. Anytime you tie a school record that’s always great. We had some personal bests on the team too, which made competing today that much better.”

Next up…

The Rebels return home to conclude the Ole Miss Open Oct. 7-9 at Patricia C. Lamar Readiness Center. Admission is free.