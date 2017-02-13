Restaurants, artists, locals fight national hunger

Local volunteers will seek to end hunger this Valentine’s Day at the non-profit organization the Pantry’s 13th annual “Empty Bowls” fundraiser.

The Pantry has been feeding Oxford and Lafayette county residents since 1982. At their annual fundraiser, attendees can donate $20 for a handpainted bowl of soup, slice of bread and glass of water. This year, the fundraiser will be held at the Oxford Conference Center, off of Sisk Avenue, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“The bowls will serve as a reminder of the meal’s purpose,” Pantry board member Barbara Smith said. “Someone’s bowl is always empty.”

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is part of an international fundraising campaign raising $13,000 to $14,000 every year. Proceeds from Oxford’s Empty Bowls event, will go towards the Pantry’s expenses, including building maintenance and food purchases for the Pantry’s guests.

Empty Bowls’ national website says the fundraiser is a part of Imagine Render, a non-profit organization that seeks to create positive and lasting change through arts and education projects.

Smith said the organization relies on the generous people of the Oxford community.

“We rely on individual and community monetary donations, food drives and individual food donations,” Smith said. “Last year we fed 1000 individuals a month. Volunteer individuals, church groups and civic organizations service the pantry on a monthly basis.”

Smith said she expects the event to be able to support a large crowd with ample parking, and encourages any prospective donors to reach out to the Pantry.

Attendees will choose from 23 different types of gourmet soups and breads donated by various restaurants and bakeries. Ajax’s Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Boure’s Steak and Potato and Proud Larry’s Chicken Florentine will round out the menu.

Attendees will receive an empty collector’s bowl, made my by local potters and the Ole Miss “Mud Daubers” pottery club. The Mud Daubers, led by assistant professor Matt Long, are a group of advanced student ceramicists that donate nearly 500 bowls for this event each year.

Ajax Diner expediter, Brett Kowalski said the restaurant is happy to be able to contribute to the fundraiser.

“Ajax enjoys giving back to the community and supporting those that support us,” Kowalski said. “It is important to recognize that we serve plates of food to customers every day, however others don’t get to experience that. No one should ever be left unfed.”