Review: ‘More Life’ proves Drake hasn’t lost his edge … yet

For once, I am able to write a review for an artist who needs no introduction. After dropping one of the most anticipated projects of all time last year, Drake is back with what he considers to be a “playlist” of new music he cleverly titled “More Life.”

Drake is not fooling anybody here – it is clear that all of these tracks are mere leftovers from studio sessions for “Views,” which still feels like a fresh release.

With a whopping 22 tracks to process, it is nearly impossible to see what direction Drake is trying to go with this release, but one thing is clear: It almost feels like Drake is dropping his rap image altogether.

The track “Free Smoke” starts the project off on a really strong note. This kind of song brings me back to what I feel to be the best Drake project of all time, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late,” where hard-hitting, brutal production meets pull-no-punches bars.

“No Long Talk” continues in this general direction. It is by no means as impressive as the previous ensemble, but it begins to feel as if Drake may have put together another praiseworthy project.

It’s tracks like these that renew my respect for the mainstream, but such a renewal did not last long.

The next six tracks completely revert to the generic, atmospheric dance-hall style Drake has been known for lately. It is boring, unoriginal and instantly feels like something that will plague the radio for the next year to come.

Each of these tracks is practically indistinguishable from the next. That includes what others have considered to be standouts, such as “Passionfruit” and “Blem.”

The project never fully returns to the kind of energy present on “Free Smoke,” and perhaps this is what is most frustrating about artists like Drake. There is no doubt the man is talented and has the ability and resources to make really hard-hitting hip-hop. Some Drake tracks genuinely feel like they could be some of the greats, but ultimately it feels like that era of him as an artist is over.

With the rise of “Hotline Bling,” it seems he has found his niche among sorority girls who are more than satisfied with mediocre rap, if that’s even what you want to call it anymore.

Don’t get me wrong – there are still some highlights to be had on “More Life.” Tracks like “Portland,” “KMT” and “Gyalchester” allow Drake to flex just a little bit more than other tracks. It appears he hasn’t completely lost his edge, but these few standouts are just completely washed out by the monochromatic mess that surrounds them.

It is also clear that, lyrically, Drake is just way too much in his feelings. Tracks like “Teenage Fever” and “Lose You” are almost laughable and further support the idea that Drake almost can’t be taken seriously anymore, and in a way, it’s almost like he is asking for that, as well.

It seems like every time Drake sneezes, XXL magazine feels like it has to tweet about it. And anytime he says he is releasing new music, my social media is just a mess. I don’t know how he did it, but he certainly has the public’s attention.

And just when the world is watching, he doesn’t seem to want to make a statement. We saw that on “Views” and now “More Life.” It’s safe music. If Drake wanted to be a legend, he had his chance, but now that window is slowly waning.