Sarah Isom Center’s Sarahfest 2016 has it all

This year, Sarahfest is taking the invisible – arts, culture, diversity and inclusion – and making them visible with a number of eye-catching exhibitions and intriguing discussions, along with groovy late-night music.

Sarahfest, a five-day annual celebration of diversity, inclusion, art and culture in Oxford presented by the university’s Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies, kicked off Sunday with a special edition of Thacker Mountain Radio broadcast at Rowan Oak.

The theme of this year’s Sarahfest is In-visible, which is clearly showcased in the visual headliner for the festival, The Art of Making the Invisible Visible: A Retrospective by Claudia DeMonte. The month-long art exhibit celebrates the art and activism of Claudia DeMonte.

According to the Sarah Isom Center website, DeMonte had an interest in exploring women’s roles in society, perceived gender expectations and standards of beauty. Through these venues, it was obvious she was committed to making the invisible visible in women’s lives, and her work is presented in the thought-provoking exhibit at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center from now through Oct. 5.

Theresa Starkey, assistant director at the Sarah Isom Center and gender studies instructor, said, “She was incredibly generous to curate an exhibit that encompasses 40 years of her career. We feel that she is the perfect example of an artist who makes the invisible visible. We are so happy that she supports the work we do and that she accepted our invitation.”

Sarahfest is known to boast good music, beautiful art and thoughtful discussions, and this year is no different. The festival’s other highlights include a talk from artist Libby Rowe at 5 p.m. tomorrow in Meek Hall, a screening of a documentary entitled “Endo What?” about endometriosis on tomorrow night at Shelter on Van Buren, and late-night music at Proud Larry’s on tomorrow featuring Catfish Pie opening for Amy LeVere and Will Sexton and Thursday night featuring Kate Teague opening for Jessica Lea Mayfield.

Various local organizations are co-sponsors of Sarahfest, and Starkey especially voiced appreciation for them.

“We’ve been really lucky to have generous partners in the community work with us,” Starkey said.

Sponsors include the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Oxford Film Festival and Thacker Mountain Radio.

Starkey said the sponsors who support Sarahfest are very excited for the week.

“We’re really happy to be doing it again this year. It’s a way for us to bridge the gap between the university and a larger community,” she said. “It’s a way for us to introduce ourselves and our work to students and Oxonians. We’re doing something energetic, dynamic, creative and educational.”