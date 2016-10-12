SEC Power Poll: Oct. 12

- Alabama Crimson Tide: No surprise here, but the defending SEC Champion and currently undefeated Crimson Tide top the rankings this week. Jalen Hurts looks comfortable as the starting quarterback and the defense is as dangerous as ever.
- Texas A&M Aggies: It looks like Kevin Sumlin has finally found his quarterback in Trevor Knight, and just like that the Aggies are a contender for the SEC title once again. John Chavis has improved the Aggie defense tremendously, and they have a solid chance against the Tide this week.
- Ole Miss Rebels: Ole Miss has bounced back from their rough start and looked impressive against Georgia and Memphis. Unfortunately, they face a tough Arkansas team this week that will test this once again. Still, Ole Miss seems like one of the better teams in the conference.
- Tennessee Volunteers: Tennessee finally got their first loss last week in another crazy finish, narrowly losing to Texas A&M. While they’ve played some smaller teams too close for comfort this season, they’ve also played the better teams on their schedule tight. Tennessee should still win the East.
- Auburn Tigers: Auburn may be 4-2, but they’ve exceeded expectations so far this season. The losses came from close games against Clemson and Texas A&M, and the Tigers beat LSU and dominated Mississippi State last week. Auburn seems to be on the rise right now.
- Arkansas Razorbacks: Arkansas is 0-2 in the SEC right now, but keep in mind that those losses came to Alabama and Texas A&M. Arkansas faces another tough game with Ole Miss this week, but I believe the Razorbacks are a solid team that’s facing one of the strongest schedules in the nation.
- Florida Gators: The Gators might be better than number seven, but they’ve yet to win a game against a formidable opponent. The Gators have been slowed considerably by injuries but if they get some players back later in the season they could be decent.
- LSU Tigers: It’s been a disappointing season for LSU, and with head coach Les Miles fired it’s hard to believe the Tigers will bounce back. Leonard Fournette hasn’t yet lived up to the lofty expectations set for him, and while quarterback play has improved its still not a weak point in the offense.
- Kentucky Wildcats: It’s honestly tough to rank the remaining five teams in the SEC because there is very little promise shown by any of them. Kentucky, however, has won two SEC games so they automatically shoot past the other SEC bottom-dwellers.
- Mississippi State Bulldogs: Mississippi State looks atrocious this season, but we’ve reached the point in the poll where two of the remaining teams haven’t won an SEC matchup this season. The Bulldogs lost to Auburn and LSU, but their win over South Carolina puts them at 10.
- Missouri Tigers: Look no further than the 42-7 loss the Tigers suffered to LSU two weeks ago to see how Mizzou’s season has gone so far. The Tigers’ defense is still nowhere near SEC quality and their offense has been uncharacteristically bad this year.
- South Carolina Gamecocks: A 1-4 SEC start is probably not Will Muschamp envisioned when he took the head-coaching job at South Carolina. The defense hasn’t been terrible, but the offense is still a long ways away in the rebuilding process.
- Vanderbilt Commodores: Vanderbilt is just bad this season. Head Coach Derek Mason will almost certainly be fired at the end of this season. The defense has played pretty well, but the offense is so bad that even with last two opposing offenses scoring just 13 and 20 points the Commodores can’t score enough to win.