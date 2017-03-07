2017 ASB senator election results announced

Listed below are the 2017 ASB Senate Student Election results:
Academic/Professional
Dale Hall
Austin Daher
Cultural and Multicultural
Jade Oellana
Health and Wellness
Tyler Andrews
Carter Clayton
Honors Society
Will Boatright
IFC Fraternity
Sim Patrick
Tom Fowlkes
NPHC Fraternity or Sorority
Chris Cross
Makala McNeil
Panhellenic Council
Julia Grant
Galina Ostrovsky
Political
Drew Perry
Barker Fowler
Religious/Spiritual
Olivia Heuser
Ty Deemer
Service Philanthropic
Darby Todd
Courtney Brit
Special Interest
Taylor Story
Hunter Story
Sponsored
Catrina Curtis
Griffin Neal
Sport Club
Joseph Molina
Zacchaeus McEwen
Student Governance
Katie Davis
Nekkita Beans
College of Liberal Arts
Anna Lauren Hale
Gabriella Wells
Crayton Bowie
Morgan Tucker
Trip Johnson
School of Accountancy
Ben Bradford
Christian Guy
School of Applied Sciences
Brady Kies
Autumn Lewis
School of Business Administration
Matthew Mazanti
Adam Watt
Noah Norcross
School of Education
Carrie Lusby
School of Engineering
Walker Abel
Kranthi Kadaru
School of Pharmacy
Kyle Kantor