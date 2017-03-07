2017 ASB senator election results announced

Listed below are the 2017 ASB Senate Student Election results:

Academic/Professional

Dale Hall

Austin Daher

Cultural and Multicultural

Jade Oellana

Health and Wellness

Tyler Andrews

Carter Clayton

Honors Society

Will Boatright

IFC Fraternity

Sim Patrick

Tom Fowlkes

NPHC Fraternity or Sorority

Chris Cross

Makala McNeil

Panhellenic Council

Julia Grant

Galina Ostrovsky

Political

Drew Perry

Barker Fowler

Religious/Spiritual

Olivia Heuser

Ty Deemer

Service Philanthropic

Darby Todd

Courtney Brit

Special Interest

Taylor Story

Hunter Story

Sponsored

Catrina Curtis

Griffin Neal

Sport Club

Joseph Molina

Zacchaeus McEwen

Student Governance

Katie Davis

Nekkita Beans

College of Liberal Arts

Anna Lauren Hale

Gabriella Wells

Crayton Bowie

Morgan Tucker

Trip Johnson

School of Accountancy

Ben Bradford

Christian Guy

School of Applied Sciences

Brady Kies

Autumn Lewis

School of Business Administration

Matthew Mazanti

Adam Watt

Noah Norcross

School of Education

Carrie Lusby

School of Engineering

Walker Abel

Kranthi Kadaru

School of Pharmacy

Kyle Kantor