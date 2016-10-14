Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: By the numbers

2

The number of Arkansas players ranking in the top ten in the SEC in receiving yards per game. The Razorbacks are the only school with multiple players in the top 10, and the improvement of receivers like Jared Cornelius and Keon Hatcher is a big reason why their passing game has improved so much this season.

15

The number of touchdowns passes Austin Allen has thrown this season, the most in the SEC so far. Allen has looked good in his first season as a starter and also ranks second in the SEC in passing yards with 1,632. Allen threw for 400 yards against Alabama last week.

1st

Where tight end Evan Engram ranks in catches and receiving yards for a tight end in the nation this year. The senior has 30 catches and 479 yards on the season, along with four touchdowns, which is tied for the top number in the SEC.

131-40

The number of points Ole Miss has scored in the first half as compared to their opponents. The Rebels haven’t faired so well in the second half, as they’ve been outscored 108-77. The Rebels have gotten off to a hot start in each game this season, outscoring opponents 55-6 in the first quarter.

4

The number of turnovers Ole Miss forced in their victory against Memphis last week. Ole Miss has struggled with the turnover battle this season, but against the Tigers safety, Zedrick Woods stepped up to make two interceptions, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones added a fumble recovery and an interception of his own.