College football pick’em: Week 7

This week, local psychic and Lifestyles Editor Mckenna Wierman joins Sports Editor Brian Scott Rippee and Assistant Sports Editor Cody Thomason. You may remember Wierman from her monthly horoscopes, and if you’re a fan of the sports section, you’re sure to recognize Rippee and Thomason.

No. 1 Alabama @ No. 9 Tennessee

MW- The stars say Bama, but that’s so boring. I want to say Tennessee here. Bama isn’t quite the shut-down team we’ve seen them be in the past, and the Volunteers are fierce. I’m sensing a great change in Tide.

CT- Tennessee might be better than I’ve given them credit for. They lost their first game to Texas A&M last week, but they fought well throughout the game. Regardless, I think Alabama destroys the Volunteers this week.

BSR- Tennessee will put up a decent fight at home. But at the end of the day, the Vols aren’t very good. Alabama by two touchdowns.

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 8 Wisconsin

MW- After some intensive meditation, my spiritual guides have led me to pick Ohio State as the winner for this match. Five is a magic number. But I also feel like the Badgers could upset, so beware. CT- Wisconsin is the real deal this season, upsetting Michigan State two weeks ago and beating LSU early in the season. Although they lost to fourth-ranked Michigan last week, they only lost by seven points and played pretty well. Badgers for the upset here. BSR- This could be tricky for the Buckeyes, and the Badgers have turned some heads this year with wins over LSU and Michigan State. But I don’t think Wisconsin will have the QB play to win this game.

Mississippi State @ BYU

MW- Personally, I’m feeling the Bulldogs for this one, and the cosmos agree. CT- Despite losing Bronco Mendenhall , a good coach with an even better name, to Virginia, BYU has been solid this season. Mississippi State, meanwhile, looks to be on their way to their worst season in years. I think the Cougars win this game by a fair margin. BSR- If you’re a Mississippi State fan, these are the kinds of games where you just have this terrible feeling in your stomach all day. Don’t worry – Ole Miss has plenty of these, but I think the Bulldogs get a much needed exhale in a win.

No. 10 Nebraska @ Indiana

MW- After consulting my cards, I’m told Nebraska will win, but it’s going to be one heck of a fight. In fact, depending on the wind patterns and Pluto’s position to Jupiter, there may even be some overtime drama. CT- Nebraska is one of the hottest teams in the nation right now, but Indiana is quietly a solid football team with an impressive defense. I think Indiana catches the Cornhuskers off guard and sneaks out a victory, giving the Hoosiers their fourth win of the season. BSR- Indiana is good. Face it. They’re going to win this game.

Stanford @ Notre Dame

MW – The stars are telling me Stanford for this game. I personally would pick the Fighting Irish, but when the universe speaks, it speaks, and the universe is saying Stanford. CT- Both of these teams are struggling right now, but there’s no way I’m going to pick the Irish to win this. They are unsurprisingly bad again this season, and I think Christian McCaffrey and Stanford won’t have too much trouble getting this win. BSR- Two train wrecks meet. I wanted to pick both teams to lose, but my boss told me I can’t do that, so I guess Notre Dame because … ? I don’t really know.

No. 12 Ole Miss @ No. 22 Arkansas