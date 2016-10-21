From spirits to haunted woods: Halloween events abound in Oxford

It’s the season to get spooky here in Oxford! There are a ton of Halloween-themed events coming up in town that can suit everyone’s Halloween mood. Whether you’re a college student looking for a good scare, or you’re looking to entertain a group of little ones, there are plenty of opportunities for seasonal fun.

This Friday, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will host the Spirits of Oxford at St. Peter’s Cemetery. The event isn’t a haunted house, so if you’re looking for something less scary and more educational, this might be the place for you. Guests will walk through the cemetery, guided by actors playing the spirits of some of the most famous Oxonians. Local actor Henry Clarke will play Blind Jim Ivy , an Ole Miss icon. Ole Miss’ own Robert Khayat will portray Judge C.B. Howry . Other spirits guests that can be spotted on the tour include the first female instructor at Ole Miss, Sarah Isom, local artist Theora Hamblett and Oxford matriarch Molly Barr .

“By listening to information about the spirits’ lives, people will gain a greater understanding of some of those who were prominent in Oxford’s past,” Susan Westbrook, co-chair for the event, said.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased either online or at the Powerhouse. Parking will be available at Bramlett Elementary, and there also will be shuttle service from the parking lot.

Another great educational event is the 10th annual Physics Spooky Night, hosted by the Ole Miss physics department. This event is perfect for all ages. The department will not only demonstrate fascinating physics experiments but will also have a costume contest for kids ages 12 and younger. The event is free, including ice cream made from frozen nitrogen. If you’re one for lying on a bed of nails or eating frozen marshmallows at -300 degrees, then Physics Spooky Night would be the place to go. Plus, who doesn’t want to see professors dressed up in costumes?



“We want to show that physics is not only just difficult math and equations, but can also be fun,” Marco Cavaglia , an associate physics professor, said. “Although there is a lot of physics in everyday life, visitors at the Halloween Spooky Physics Night will be able to see some physics they can’t usually experience.” Students and community members can participate in Physics Spooky Night from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Lewis Hall.

For all the thrill-seekers looking to get scared to the bone this Halloween, it only costs $5 to experience Oxford’s Haunted Forest at Avent Park. The woods add a spooky component that’s hard to find at a standard haunted house. The Haunted Forest is on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-10 p.m. For kids, a Goblin Egg Hunt will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Be sure to wear running shoes just in case it gets a little too scary.

The Oxford Police Department is hosting its ninth annual OPD Haunted House, located at the OPD training station on Molly Barr Road. While some might say the police station might be scary on its own, organizers transform the police station into a true haunted house complete with ghoulish characters and props. The event is perfect for kids of all ages, as it includes face painting and various games. It’s this Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Stop by for some scares or to see OPD from a different perspective. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for kids 2 years old and younger.

Support local Oxford schools by attending Magnolia Montessori Elementary school’s second Historic Halloween. It’s an event that’s open to the entire community with music by The Wilburs, carnival games, pumpkin painting, a bouncy house, photo booth, raffles and more. Be sure to wear your favorite family-friendly Halloween costume. The Historic Halloween is from 4:30-10 p.m.Friday, Oct. 28. Admission is $10.

Oxford is full of Halloween events, whether you’re looking for something spooky, friendly, educational, or if you want a taste of all the Oxford community has to offer.