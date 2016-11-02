I refuse to vote for the lesser evil next week

We are less than a week away from election day (or as I like to call it, doomsday) and the craziness of this election remains surreal to me. It seems like we are being forced to choose between two extremely flawed candidates.

Donald Trump has made a myriad of insulting comments towards women, minorities and all kinds of public figures. On top of that, he lacks the calm and collected temperament needed in a president.

Hillary Clinton remains entrenched in controversy, the most notable being her deleted emails that were sent while she was Secretary of State under President Obama. Just last week, the FBI reopened its previously closed investigation on the topic. While it is unclear what exactly they are investigating, it reinforces the habit of what many view as corrupt behavior.

In what world is this ethical?

Everyone says it is a battle to find the lesser of the two evils, but choosing the “lesser” is harder than it seems, especially when both candidates seem to be equally bad options.

I do not want to settle for the “lesser evil.” This is the presidential election; the words “lesser evil” should not even be used when referencing the candidates.

Yet, it is.

I am one of the average 88 million eligible adults that are choosing not to vote at all in this election because I do not see one good candidate that actually has a chance of winning.

Truth of the matter is, media focuses on Trump and Clinton because they are the only ones that seem to be on citizen’s radar when thinking of the election.

Gary Johnson and Jill Stein are completely forgotten. They should not be, but they are.

This is why I am not voting. This is the first time I actually can vote in a presidential election, and I choose not to because this election literally seems like a joke. Or maybe the election is like a horrible game of Would You Rather.

You cannot win either way.

Think of it this way. We have two candidates that if they walked into McDonald’s today for a job interview, both of them might be rejected for potential criminal activity. Yet, we allow them to run for president of our country.

Make sense? No?

Yeah, I thought not.

I understand that I am not making any contribution to society by not voting, but what contribution would I make if I did?

I would either be voting for one of two people that would make very poor presidents. In my opinion, there is no point anymore.

As the candidates go from state to state, they battle for every person’s vote. Well, I can tell them one thing.

Neither of them will be getting my vote.

Mikala Turner is a sophomore social work major from Bruce.