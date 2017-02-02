Speakers look to future in Black History Month kickoff event

Every year, organizations across campus come together in February to remember the past, talk about the present and work toward the future during Black History Month.

Katrina Caldwell, vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement and Judith Meredith, James Meredith’s wife, spoke at the university’s Black History Month opening ceremony Wednesday night at Fulton Chapel.

The speakers all emphasized this year’s Black History Month theme: “Because of them, we can.” Events throughout February will encourage students to think about history when considering race-related issues.

Caldwell said the theme focuses on the importance of using lessons of the past as foundations for lasting change in the future.

“I absolutely love your theme,” Meredith said. “We must always recognize our past.”

Meredith, a member of Fulbright Association’s National Board of Directors and Diversity Task Force and mass communications professor at Jackson State University, read excerpts from letters her husband wrote to the U.S. Department of Justice and the University Registrar detailing his 1962 enrollment in the University of Mississippi. James’ presence in the front row Wednesday stressed this history’s immediate relevance.

Meredith praised her husband’s bravery during the university’s integration. She then urged students to take a look at today and to bridge the gap between past and present.

“We must always recognize our past, and I don’t think of past as black history – it’s American history,” Meredith said.

In her speech, Caldwell thanked the students for allowing her to join the Ole Miss community. She spoke to Wednesday’s crowd only days after officially taking her role as vice chancellor for diversity. She said she recognizes history’s effect on today’s relationships on campus.

“We should use lessons of the past as foundations for lasting change in our future,” she said. “One of the most powerful weapons against indifference is knowledge.”

Caldwell said events like the opening ceremony are crucial for remembering moments of both progress and lost ground. She thanked James for his hard work over the years and promised him it was not in vain.

“We do the work that we are called to do,” she said.

The ceremony also honored three other members of the Ole Miss community for their humanitarian work on campus. Ryan L. Upshaw, Rev. Gail Stratton and Will Norton Jr. received this year’s Lift Every Voice awards. Assistant Provost Donald Cole presented the awards.

“Have a heart and live up to your God-given purpose,” Cole said.

The opening ceremony marked the beginning of a month dedicated to celebrating diversity and culture. February will be filled with lectures, movie screenings and luncheons centered around understanding history. This year’s keynote speech will come from Eunique Jones Gibson Feb. 13.