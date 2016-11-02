Ole Miss law school to host state Supreme Court candidates

Posted on Nov 2 2016 - 8:01am by DM Staff Report
Candidates running for the Mississippi Supreme Court District 3 Place 1 will speak and answer questions from the public.

The forum will be hosted by the Ole Miss Law School Student Body and will include all four candidates:  John Brady, Judge Bobby Chamberlin, Steve Crampton and Judge Jim Kitchens. They will speak at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Weems Auditorium in the Robert C. Khayat Law Center.

The forum will be akin to a political panel and will include opening statements, questions from the moderator, questions from the audience and then closing statements.

A reception will be held after the forum has ended.