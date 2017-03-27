Opinion: Funding for arts is a force for good

You may have heard, whether at the beginning of the year or the past weeks, that politicians want to defund the arts.

From bills in the state legislature to the proposed budget just released by the White House, the notion that the arts are not a positive investment for government is rampant.

This, of course, is not the case. Art reaps innumerable benefits for our country, one of the most important being the enrichment of empathy among citizens.

If there is anything the U.S. needs more of today, it is empathy.

In recent months, Americans have demonstrated a lack of empathy, whether towards political opponents or citizens of different nations. In times when walls, whether ideological or literal, disrupt understanding among different factions, art provides a gate for ideas, experiences, and emotions to consume ever-present ignorance.

Art creates visibility, the first step in understanding those different from yourself. In a culture where many people and ideas are either underrepresented or misrepresented, it is important to hear minority and oppressed stories. For instance, my small understanding of oppression was brought to life by the movie “Moonlight.”

In seeing the film, there was a bridge that connected the creators to me, and I was able to see glimpses of the world through their eyes.

Art also creates dialogue, the important phase of discussing solutions to the problems often brought to light by creators. Some works may explicitly suggest solutions to the problems they present. Others leave their audience to work out solutions collectively.

This principle has been proven continually throughout the course of time. One does not have to look further than the American revolution to see what provocative works, such as “Common Sense,” may do to change the course of history.

The discussions caused by works of expression directly and indirectly change our nation. Whether by calling an audience to specific action or broadening its perspective, art plays an important role in bettering our nation.

While some may say that public funding does little to assist the works that reach the masses and create large scale change, we must remember that to change the nation, we must change individuals, including ourselves.

It is also important to remember that those being affected by programs such as the National Endowment For The Arts are those who will make the world-changing art of tomorrow.

Which brings the focus back to young artists, who permeate our campus. Contrary to cultural stereotypes, the work they do, shaping the perspectives of the future, is important.

You too can be involved in shaping the perspectives and actions of generations now and to come. Anyone can make art, whether writing, singing, playing an instrument, making movies, or any other form of expression.

You can also do your part by supporting the art that you think is important. Every dollar you spend on music, movies, and more is a vote for the expression that you think is important. Choose works that challenge and change you, so the creator will be able to challenge and change others, making the world an increasingly empathetic, kind place.

Daniel Payne is a freshman integrated marketing communications major from Collierville, Tennessee.