Rebels look to finish regular season strong on the road

With the home season under their belt, the Ole Miss women’s soccer team will play their last three conference games on the road.

After coming off a 2-1 win against Texas A&M on a memorable senior night for the Rebels, Ole Miss will travel to Georgia, Vanderbilt and South Carolina over the next few weeks in the hopes of clenching a few more wins to add to their 4-4 conference record. The Rebels are currently No. 8 in the SEC standings, inside the top 10 teams that make the conference tournament. But ideally, they’d like to further secure their status with a strong showing in the final stretch of the regular season.

“It was certainly a good and very important win for us,” Coach Matt Mott said.

The ladies will take on Georgia this Thursday, whose 1-7 record doesn’t quite coincide with the type of team they are, according to Coach Mott.

“They’ve struggled a bit on paper,” Mott said. “But as far as us knowing who they are, the type players they have, it’ll be a difficult test.”

On Sunday, the team will head to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt, who is just ahead of Ole Miss in the SEC standings with a 4-3-1 record. A win would help Ole Miss greatly in terms of seeding and moving up in the standings.

“They are very well coached and have a good team with good players,” Mott said.

After taking on Vanderbilt, the Rebels will play an undefeated South Carolina team to end the regular season. It will be a tough test in Columbia while facing one of the top teams in the nation.

“Our team is excited for the road trip,” Mott said. “There will be some great competition, for sure.”

Coach Mott and the team hope to gain a few more points heading into the SEC tournament that starts on Oct. 31 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

“We’re eighth (in the SEC standings), and they take the top 10,” Mott said. “We’re one point out of sixth, so it’s really tight.”

It’s a race that Ole Miss will have to run on the road, and that starts this Thursday night in Athens.