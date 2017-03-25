Sexual assault reported Friday on campus

The University Police Department reported a sexual assault Friday night on campus.

The brief said the assault occurred between 11 and 11:15 p.m. at 8 Chapel Lane, which is where the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity is located.

The subject was described as a white male standing at approximately 6 feet, 3 inches with dark curly shoulder-length hair and khaki shorts and a red collard shirt.

The Daily Mississippian is following up on this report, but no new information is available at this time. Officers ask that anyone with information contact UPD at (662) 915-4911.